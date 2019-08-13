AMI-tv announces its fall 2019 programming schedule

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) unveiled its AMI-tv schedule for the 2019 fall broadcast season, with a lineup of compelling new and returning AMI originals, exciting programs available in described video and perennial favourites.

For the first time in AMI-tv history, all original programming will air in the coveted 8 p.m. timeslot from Monday to Friday.

AMI This Week kicks it all off on September 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Season eight of the weekly magazine show—featuring host Victoria Nolan and Bureau Reporters Grant Hardy (Vancouver), Beth Deer (Edmonton), Alex Smyth (Toronto) and Laura Bain (Halifax)—continues its distinct community focus, sharing events and interesting stories from coast to coast.

AMI original productions are the centrepiece of the schedule. Season three of the award-winning series Employable Me returns, following a new group of Canadian job seekers. In Season one of Double Tap TV, Steven Scott and Marc Aflalo lead cutting-edge discussions on everything tech with news, reviews and interviews, all with an eye on accessibility. Season three of Eyes for the Job follows handyman Chris Judge, who is blind, and Alex Haider as they take on their biggest do-it-yourself projects yet.

New local original documentaries in the Our Community series include the journey of two communities building barrier-free baseball diamonds, and a pilot who flies children of all abilities in his four-seater airplane.

AMI-tv's newest acquired series in described video is Frankie Drake Mysteries. Lauren Lee Smith stars as Frankie Drake, who—along with the female-only members of Drake Private Detectives—solves crimes in 1920s Toronto. Returning favourites include Murdoch Mysteries, Elementary, Monk, Blue Bloods, Rescue Me, Suits, The Shield, Breaking Bad, Drug Wars, Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience.

"I'm so proud of our primetime schedule," says John Melville, Vice-President, Programming and Production, AMI-tv. "Broadcasting our original programs weeknights at 8 p.m. further establishes our commitment to telling the stories of Canadians of all abilities."

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, AMI's original series and documentaries utilize Integrated Described Video (IDV) so they are accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

All dates subject to change. Additional fall programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Stream past episodes of AMI original programming on demand post-broadcast at AMI.ca or via the AMI-tv App on iOS and tvOS.

AMI-tv's fall premieres (all times Eastern)

Monday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. – AMI This Week

8:30 p.m. – AMI originals repeats

9 p.m. – Murdoch Mysteries (Mon.-Thur.)

10 p.m. – Elementary

Tuesday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. – Eyes for the Job

8:30 p.m. – Double Tap TV

10 p.m. – Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Sept. 11

8 p.m. – Employable Me

8:30 p.m. – Employable Me

10 p.m. – Rescue Me

Thursday, Sept. 12

8 p.m. – Our Community

8:30 p.m. – AMI This Week repeats

10 p.m. – Frankie Drake Mysteries

Friday, Sept. 13

8 p.m. – AMI originals repeats

9 p.m. – The Shield

10 p.m. – Breaking Bad

11 p.m. – Drug Wars

Saturday, Sept. 14

7 p.m. – AMI originals repeats

8 p.m. – Kim's Convenience

8:30 p.m. – Schitt's Creek

9 p.m. – Saturday Night Movie

Sunday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. – Frankie Drake Mysteries

8 p.m. – Murdoch Mysteries

9 p.m. – Monk

10 p.m. – Suits



