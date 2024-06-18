AMI-tv announces 2024-25 production slate

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce its 2024-25 production slate for AMI-tv and AMI+. Telling a wide range of authentic stories about Canadians in the disability community through positive portrayal, these new and returning projects promise to be favourites with viewers.

AMI is currently in production on new scripted and docuseries from Big Time Decent Productions, Canadian Content Studios, Flow Video, Summerhill Media Inc., Border2Border Entertainment, Prairie Cat Productions, Bone Vault Inc. and Catapult Pictures.

"We are thrilled to offer over 100 hours of programming to Canadians of all abilities," said Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production at AMI. "The upcoming broadcast season sees the expansion of our scripted stable of shows and provides, for the very first time, a children's series to our schedule."

New Series

After Dark (working title) - 8 x 30 digital series

After Dark is a documentary digital series exploring sex, love, dating and relationships relevant to people with disabilities. From sex surrogacy, virginity, manufacturing ergonomically designed sex toys, and sex parties to navigating online dating and the sharing of romantic/sexual wants and needs with family and friends, After Dark dares to illuminate your world of possibilities. After Dark is produced by Border2Border Entertainment (Womb Envy, Avocado Toast, Drag Heals).

Collar of Duty Kids - 8 x 30 children's docuseries

Collar of Duty Kids takes young viewers into the lives of amazing kids who've been matched with extraordinary service animals. It's all about these brand-new partnerships and the adventures they get up to. If you are thinking just dogs, you're in for a surprise because we are talking about creatures from parrots to pigs! Collar of Duty Kids is produced by Summerhill Media Inc. (There's Something You Should Know, Collar of Duty) in association with Fifth Ground Entertainment.

The Crip Trip - 6 x 60 docuseries

The Crip Trip is a punk-rock, gonzo, road trip comedy following the misadventures of artist, filmmaker, and quadruple amputee Daniel Ennett and his producer/friend/caregiver Frederick Kroetsch as they drive from Edmonton to Toronto. Their goal: to secure employment for Daniel in the television industry thereby saving him from long term care. Along the way, the duo will meet with other artists in the disability community to hear their stories. The Crip Trip is produced by Catapult Pictures (The Secret Society, Blind Ambition: The Wop May Story).

Get Hooked - 7 x 30 docuseries

This isn't your dad's fishing show. In partnership with OutTV, Get Hooked is a fresh take on how members of the queer, Black, Indigenous and disability community turn the mental health benefits of fishing into pure joy. Get Hooked is produced by Heidi Lynch of Bone Vault Inc. (Avocado Toast, Finding Green) and will feature the British disability advocate and comedian Rosie Jones along with other diverse nature lovers. Other partners include the Bell Fund, Ontario Creates and CAMH.

Low Vision Moments (working title) - 6 x 30 scripted comedy

Based on the life of Jennie Bovard, the candid host of the AMI podcast Low Vision Moments, viewers are in for a blurry ride, as Jennie fumbles and finds her way through everyday life as a person with albinism and low vision—work, friendship, love, and waving at mailboxes. Low Vision Moments is produced by Jennie Bovard, Jonathan Torrens' Canadian Content Studios (Vollies, Roll With It) Club Red Productions (Who's Yer Father?, A Small Fortune) and Flow Video Inc. (DarkVision, Accessing Pleasure).

Underdog Inc. – 8 x 60 docuseries

Underdog Inc. follows Dale Kristensen (Backroad Truckers), a Little Person, as he navigates life in a mountain town, juggles the ups-and-downs of fatherhood and runs a small business with his sister. Dale's business, Underdog Inc., offers a variety of services to customers in the region, including backroad trucking, hotshot delivery of urgent cargo, salvage and rescue calls, construction and handyman services. Whether he's transporting heavy loads up and down treacherous backroads or tackling a long list of repairs for demanding homeowners, Dale is making a name for himself as a trucker, handyman and all-around good guy. Most importantly, he's showing his son—and the world—that life is not about first impressions... it's about lasting connections. Underdog Inc. is produced by Big Time Decent Productions (Rust Valley Restorers, Backroad Truckers).

We Were Broncos - 6 x 30 docuseries

We Were Broncos is the story of Ryan Straschnitzki's life beyond the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018. As an athlete, Ryan wanted to be a professional hockey player. But after the crash, he had to adapt to a new athletic goal of becoming a Paralympic sledge hockey player while completely changing his lifestyle. We Were Broncos is about perseverance in life and adaptive sport. We Were Broncos is produced by Prairie Cat Productions (Humboldt: The New Season, Talent).

Returning Series

Returning series include Season 2 of Access Tech Live, Season 9 of Our Community, Season 3 of Disrupt, Season 3 of Healthy at Home, Season 5 of Dish with Mary, Season 4 of Mind Your Own Business, Season 6 of Postcards From… and a brand new All Access Comedy special.

All AMI-tv originals are available post-broadcast on demand at AMI+.

Follow AMI on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For media inquiries and information, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631