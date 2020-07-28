AMI showcases timely, powerful original documentaries on AMI-tv in August

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - How COVID-19 has affected the health and well-being of Canadians in the arts and disability community. The deep relationship between a guide dog and its owner. The mental health of Paralympians who have seen the Tokyo Paralympic Games postponed due to the worldwide pandemic. These stories, and more, are explored during seven AMI original documentaries scheduled to air during the last week of August.

Broadcast from August 24 to 27, the documentaries—hosted by AMI This Week's Bureau Reporters—are the latest to be produced by AMI's award-nominated in-house production arm.

"From exploring the effect COVID-19 is having on the blind and partially sighted community in Canada, to the intimate relationship between a guide dog and its owner and how assistive technology can be used during these times, these documentaries delve into the unique stories in the disability community," says Michelle Dudas, Senior Producer, AMI.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Speaking Up!

Monday, August 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Host Laura Bain speaks with ambassadors from organizations that serve people with disabilities about their roles and making a difference in the world.

Arts, Culture & COVID-19

Tuesday, August 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Shelby Travers delves into the issues facing the arts and culture community in Ottawa during the pandemic, and what kind of support artists and arts organizations need during this time.

Inside the Bubble: Health & Wellness During COVID-19

Tuesday, August 25, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern

Grant Hardy analyzes the challenges to staying healthy, mentally and physically, during the pandemic, and investigates what people with disabilities can do when normal routines are disrupted.

Follow My Lead

Wednesday, August 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Beth Deer explores the emotional bond between guide dogs and their human partners, and how this connection can grow, shape, and enhance both lives in unique ways.

Powered Up: Empowered by Assistive Technology

Wednesday, August 26, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern

Grant Hardy looks at a range of accessible technology to assist us in these unprecedented times. Whether at home, school or around the community, there's something to empower everyone.

Pandemic Performance: Conversations with Artists

Thursday, August 27, at 9 p.m. Eastern

We have seen many people struggle to get by as the economy adapts to this new reality. We speak to professional artists to find out how they managed to sustain their careers and businesses in the arts, what impact the pandemic is having on their work, and how they are looking to the future.

Paralympics Postponed: The Long Road to Tokyo

Thursday, August 27, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern

With the Tokyo Paralympic Games postponed until 2021, host Alex Smyth checks in with Canadian Paralympic athletes, trainers, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, these documentaries feature Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

AMI's original programming can be streamed post-broadcast on AMI.ca or using the AMI-tv App.

In 2019, the AMI documentary, No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis, was selected as a finalist in the Representation of Disability - Non-Scripted category at the third edition of the MIPCOM Diversity TV Excellence Awards.

About AMI This Week and its Bureau Reporters

AMI This Week is a weekly magazine show with a distinct community focus, sharing events and interesting stories from coast to coast.

Join our Bureau Reporters—Grant Hardy, Beth Deer, Alex Smyth, Shelby Travers and Laura Bain—as they explore issues and events from across the country, featuring people and stories from local communities, and focusing on national themes. AMI This Week is AMI-tv's flagship show, where you find out what's new, interesting and innovative in the disability community across Canada. AMI This Week airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv.

About AMI

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

