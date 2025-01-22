AMI's second All Access Comedy special debuts February 7 on AMI-tv and AMI+

Get ready to laugh again!

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - After a successful first All Access Comedy, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) and Pilot Light Productions, in association with Ha!ifax ComedyFest, are excited to announce the second special—hosted by international comic superstar D.J. Demers—debuts Friday, February 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

All Access Comedy is a stand-up special like no other, with comedians from the disability community coming together to celebrate their unique outlook on life for a packed audience of all abilities.

(l-r) Michael McCreary, Dan Barra-Berger, D.J. Demers, Tina Friml and Joze Piranian (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))

What is it like to use hearing aids? What are the challenges associated with cerebral palsy? What is it like to navigate the world when you are blind? What is it like to process life on the Autism Spectrum? All Access Comedy answers these questions and many more. The performances are observational, insightful and laugh-out-loud funny.

All Access Comedy is hosted by JUNO-nominated stand-up comedy veteran D.J. Demers (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan), who starred in his own AMI/CBC series One More Time, currently available on AMI+, in 2024. When he's not busy with TV projects, Demers tours extensively on the comedy club circuit in both Canada and the U.S.

Watch the trailer now!

All Access Comedy features performances by Ontario comic and motivational speaker Michael McCreary, who started performing at 12 years of age, channeling his experiences on the Autism Spectrum into comedy gold; Toronto-based comedian Joze Piranian, originally from Lebanon, who jokes that as a child, his speech impediment obliged him to stutter in four different languages; Toronto writer and performer Dan Barra-Berger, who knows what it's like to navigate Canada's biggest city using a white cane; and New York City-based American comedian Tina Friml, who started her career at small-town comedy clubs in Vermont and now tours extensively, including appearing on network late-night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

All Access Comedy was recorded in front of a live audience at the Spatz Theatre in Halifax as part of the 2024 Ha!ifax ComedyFest. Arrangements were made to meet the needs of the diverse audience in attendance. Rows of seats were removed to create prime viewing spots for wheelchair users. A simultaneous subtitling system (CART) was provided on-site to assist Deaf and/or hard of hearing audience members. To accommodate American Sign Language users, a live ASL interpreter was on stage. The live production was overseen by a professional Accessibility Coordinator at both the planning and execution stages.

All Access Comedy debuts Friday, February 7, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

Stream the first All Access Comedy special anytime, for free, on AMI+.

All Access Comedy is produced by Halifax-based Pilot Light Productions.

About Ha!ifax ComedyFest

Every April, Halifax erupts in laughter as comedians from all over North America hit the stage for the Ha!ifax ComedyFest. Held over four days, the festival showcases over 30 comedians with multiple shows across the city. For more than 25 years the festival has been a staple on CBC Television. The festival is produced by Premiere Entertainment Group.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For media inquiries and information, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631; Geoff D'Eon, Executive Producer, Pilot Light Productions, Halifax, NS, [email protected], 902-441-8778