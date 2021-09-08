AMI's Four Senses, #IGotThis and Postcards from... now available on Amazon Prime Video as part of Prime Video Direct self-publishing service

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - AMI is proud to announce that original series Four Senses, #IGotThis and Postcards from... are now available on Prime Video as part of the Prime Video Direct self-publishing service in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

In Four Senses, celebrity chefs Christine Ha (MasterChef)—who is blind—and Carl Heinrich (Top Chef Canada) team up with special guests for an exciting cooking show with an accessibility twist.

On #IGotThis, meet remarkable people who have discovered ways to cope with a physical disability or mental health challenges and move forward with their lives.

Join AMI This Week's Bureau Reporters on Postcards from… as they travel across Canada, celebrating our country's diverse cultures and experiences.

"We are excited to have AMI programming available to viewers on this new platform," says David Errington, President and CEO of AMI. "This is the next step in spreading the news about AMI and our mission to entertain, inform and empower Canadians who are blind or partially sighted."

Seasons 1 and 3 of Four Senses, Season 1 of #IGotThis and Seasons 1 and 3 of Postcards from... are now available on Prime Video as part of the Prime Video Direct self-publishing service in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. More seasons will be available soon.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

