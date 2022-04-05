AMI's Employable Me wins 2022 Canadian Screen Award for Best Factual Series

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - AMI is thrilled to announce that Season four of its series Employable Me, produced by Thomas Howe Associates Inc. (THA), has won a 2022 Canadian Screen Award. Employable Me received Best Factual Series in the Documentary & Factual categories during Monday's live stream on Academy.ca. Employable Me was nominated in this category in 2017 and 2019.

Employable Me is a documentary series featuring Canadian job seekers who are determined to prove that having a physical disability or neurological condition shouldn't make them unemployable. The series provides an honest and emotional look at the challenges individuals of varying abilities face in the job market. All episodes of Employable Me feature Integrated Described Video, where description is incorporated during the production phase, along with closed captioning making the series fully accessible.

"We are extremely proud of the team at Thomas Howe Associates Inc. for capturing a Canadian Screen Award for Employable Me," said John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "AMI is honoured to support a series that conveys such a powerful message of inclusion and determination."

"Working on a series that strives to change attitudes toward people with disabilities in the workplace has been both humbling and rewarding," said Thomas Howe, THA president and executive producer. "We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us in this project."

All four seasons of Employable Me are available to stream online at AMI.ca or on the AMI-tv App, available for Apple and Android devices.

Employable Me is produced by THA in partnership with AMI and TVO and in association with the Bell Fund and the Canadian Media Fund. The format is licensed by All3Media International.

