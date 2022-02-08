AMI's Double Tap TV, Four Senses and White Cane Journeys join CBC Gem's lineup

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - AMI is proud to announce that original series Double Tap TV, Four Senses and documentary White Cane Journeys are now available on CBC Gem, CBC's free digital streaming service.

On Double Tap TV, veteran radio broadcaster Steven Scott and producer and broadcaster Marc Aflalo help viewers better understand how technology can assist in everyday life.

On Four Senses, celebrity chefs Christine Ha (MasterChef) and Carl Heinrich (Top Chef Canada) team up with special guests for an exciting cooking show with an accessibility twist.

And, in White Cane Journeys, hosted by Laura Bain, meet four Canadians at various stages of blindness as they learn to use a white cane. We explore the impact of that transition on their navigation and life.

The announcement comes during White Cane Week. Celebrated during the first full week of February, White Cane Week raises public awareness of the challenges facing Canadians living with vision loss and marked by events across the country.

"We are excited to have AMI programming available to viewers on CBC Gem," says David Errington, President and CEO of AMI. "This is the next step in spreading the news about AMI and our mission to entertain, inform and empower Canadians who are blind or partially sighted."

Two seasons of Double Tap TV and one season of Four Senses are currently available on CBC Gem, with more to follow.

AMI programming available on CBC Gem is part of a rich, ongoing partnership between the two content creators. AMI has acquired countless CBC original programs and has aired CBC's coverage of numerous live events, including CBC's live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and the upcoming 2022 winter games in Beijing.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

