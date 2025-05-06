AMI hits the road with writer Christa Couture for new, immersive, accessible Canadian adventures on Season 6 of Postcards From, May 14 on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), in partnership with award-winning filmmakers Ryan Mah and Danny Berish of Black Rhino Creative, invites audiences to reimagine travel through the five senses—smell, touch, sight, taste and sound—with a brand-new season of the Canadian Screen Award-nominated Postcards From.

Returning on Wednesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ , join host Christa Couture as she journeys across the country to meet up with "in-the-know" local guides as they explore eight unique Canadian locations: Frelighsburg, Calgary, Gros Morne, Victoria, Ottawa, Prince Edward County, Osoyoos and Saskatoon.

"Postcards From is the kind of show that makes you want to pack your bags and rethink how we all travel," say filmmakers Ryan Mah and Danny Berish. "With our host Christa leading the way, this is an invitation to see, taste and feel the world in new ways."

"Season 6 is even more adventurous than last season," Christa Couture says. "I try more things for the first time, share more of my past and experience more transformation in the present. I have so many unforgettable encounters exploring Canada with Postcards From. The people! The food! The being strapped into race cars! I can't wait for audiences to feel as transformed and inspired as I do."

The eight Season 6 episodes of Postcards From include:

Postcards from Frelighsburg - Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET

What do you get when you mix two best friends, an alpaca, molten glass and an ATV? A perfect day in Frelighsburg, obviously. Host Christa Couture kicks off her travel adventures in Quebec's Eastern townships by hitting the road with her ride-or-die Susan, her best friend of 40 years. From cuddling fuzzy alpacas to crashing a pop-up concert, the duo dives headfirst into the region's small-town charm as they reflect on their lifetime of friendship.

Postcards from Calgary - Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET

Edmonton-born Christa Couture heads into the "enemy" territory of Calgary to explore the rivalry between Alberta's two biggest cities. From a DIY Caesar showdown in a cowboy bar (complete with mechanical bull) to roping lessons with comedy legend Bud Edgar, Christa gets into Calgary's western spirit. She tours the city on an adaptive bike, tries her hand at goalball and remixes city sounds into a surprising tribute song at Studio Bell. Even an Edmontonian can admit it: Calgary's kind of cool.

Postcards from Gros Morne - Wednesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Cod tongues, underwater robots, and screech—it's a wild welcome to Newfoundland. Host Christa Couture explores what it really means to "own it" in Gros Morne, a small town on the edge of the Atlantic brimming with big pride and bigger personality. Christa connects with a local 10-year-old amputee and her family who are finding their own way in a landscape that isn't built for access. From shed jams to Mi'kmaq flutes, Gros Morne sings its own song.

Postcards from Victoria - Wednesday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET

What do bugs, queens, and aunties have in common? They all rule in Victoria, British Columbia, where our host Christa Couture travels to answer the question: what makes a matriarch? From queen impersonators to spider wranglers, Indigenous artists to Chinese historians, Christa gathers her strength in this coastal city shaped by feminine power.

Postcards from Ottawa - Wednesday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET

Is Ottawa more than a government town? Host Christa Couture heads to the capital for a wintery reset in the snow-covered heart of Canada. From ice skating for the first time in 30 years to a crash course with sledge hockey champs, Christa finds a warm welcome in the world of accessible winter sports. The journey heats up with rabbit stew over an open fire, a lesson in maple syrup traditions and a joyful dance party led by a local Somali rapper Hawa Haji.

Postcards from Prince Edward County - Wednesday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET

Who needs the city when there's a drag show in a barn and local wine in your glass? Host Christa Couture finds a sweet escape in Prince Edward County, just a few scenic hours from Toronto. After smashing away stress in a rage room, Christa cruises to wineries in a vintage car and sets sail in the sunshine with the wind in her hair. Rustic charm never looked so fabulous.

Postcards from Osoyoos - Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET

Host Christa Couture finally stops to explore Osoyoos, B.C., a desert town she used to drive past as a touring musician. She joins local rodeo kids for barrel racing, takes her first swing at golf, cools off with Indigenous soapberry "ice cream" and pushes her limits on an off-road truck course. With a sunset paddle on Canada's warmest lake and laughs along the way, Christa discovers Osoyoos is more than a pit stop.

Postcards from Saskatoon - Wednesday, July 2, at 8 p.m. ET

Summer in Saskatoon doesn't last long, but host Christa Couture is making it count. Join her to bask in the heat with stock car racing, wheelchair basketball, outdoor pottery burns, and perogies on the go. Christa soars above the prairie in a Second World War open cockpit plane at sunset. It's the season finale, and Saskatoon says go big or wait 'til next summer.

Postcards From airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes and past seasons of the show anytime, for free, on AMI+.

For more information about Postcards From, please visit www.postcardsfrom.ca or follow the show on Instagram and Facebook .

About Christa Couture

Christa Couture is an award-winning multi-hyphenate who talks with her hands a lot. A writer, filmmaker, singer-songwriter and broadcaster, she is also proudly Indigenous (mixed Cree and Scandinavian), queer, disabled, and a mom.

As a songwriter, Couture has released seven albums and toured across Canada and Europe; as a non-fiction writer, she's appeared in multiple magazines and anthologies. In 2018, her CBC article and photos on disability and pregnancy went viral, and her debut memoir, How to Lose Everything, was published by Douglas & McIntyre in 2020. Inspired by her book, Christa produced an award-winning series of five short, animated films by Indigenous artists, also called "How to Lose Everything" for CBC Arts.

Raised in Alberta, formed as a young adult in B.C., she currently lives in Toronto with her daughter and cat.

About Black Rhino Creative

Black Rhino Creative (BRC) is a Canadian-based documentary film production collective that focuses on creating meaningful and engaging films. We tell stories about passionate people. Stories that connect us through our shared experiences. Interdisciplinary nomads searching for meaning, directors without ego and compelled to inspire. With a passion for finding the human spirit in every piece, we have created and screened award-winning content for broadcasters such as CBC, Telus Optik, Knowledge Network, AMI, SBS Australia, and Air Canada.

Black Rhino Creative | www.blackrhinocreative.com

Instagram: @blackrhinocreative | Facebook: BlackRhinoCreative

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

