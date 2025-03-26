AMI celebrates its 2025 Canadian Screen Award nominations

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is proud to announce AMI-tv and its production partners received 12 nominations from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards.

The awards will be presented Friday, May 30, through Sunday, June 1, 2025, culminating on June 1 with The 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Canadian actress and creator Lisa Gilroy live from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto.

"AMI is incredibly proud to bring inclusive content to Canadians," says Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production. "These Canadian Screen Award nominations reaffirm our commitment to authentic storytelling and accessibility, ensuring that all Canadians see themselves reflected in premium accessible Canadian Content."

The following AMI-tv series received nominations:

All Access Comedy Special

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

The Squeaky Wheel: Canada

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble)

One More Time

Best Comedy Series

Best Writing, Comedy

Best Original Music, Comedy

Best Ensemble Performance, Comedy

Best Lead Performer, Comedy (D.J. Demers and Daniel Beirne )

) Best Supporting Performer, Comedy ( Maddy Foley )

) Best Guest Performance, Comedy ( Connie Wang and Marito Lopez )

Stream All Access Comedy, The Squeaky Wheel: Canada and One More Time on demand, for free, on AMI+.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional media arts organization in Canada. With a membership of more than 4,000 emerging and established industry professionals, the Academy is dedicated to developing, recognizing, celebrating and advocating for Canadian talent in the film, television and digital media sectors.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

