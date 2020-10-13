AMI-audio announces the debut of original podcasts

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) pulled back the curtain on six original podcasts joining the AMI-audio lineup.

Thoughtful, emotional, funny and informative, these podcasts offer an intimate peek into the blind and partially sighted and disability community in Canada.

"Our original podcasts are personality-driven by hosts who share first-hand life experiences on a diverse range of subjects," Andy Frank, Manager, AMI-audio said. "Our engaging personalities are not afraid to be vulnerable and love to laugh!"

The following AMI-audio original podcasts will launch on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn or your preferred podcast catcher:

The Blind Reality

Debuts Tuesday, October 13

NOW with Dave Brown Community Reporter Becki Zerr shares her unique life experience as a healthcare provider and client, as well as being a mom. Becki has lived with monocular vision, no vision at all, and various degrees of partial sight. Each month, Becki tells honest stories of family, friendships, parenting, career, entrepreneurship and repeatedly defying the odds.

Accessing Art with Amy

Debuts Thursday, October 15

Amy Amantea, who is blind, hosts a bi-weekly all-inclusive podcast featuring a wide variety of art forms through the lens of disability. Amy speaks with artists from all genres, and learns about what inspires them, what adaptations they have developed, and the barriers they face in their medium's industry. Amy is also a Community Reporter for AMI-audio's NOW with Dave Brown.

A Yogi's Guide to Health and Wellness

Debuts Tuesday, October 20

Every other week join host Kevin Naidoo and other wellness experts from around the world as they discuss such topics as nutrition, yoga, mindfulness, emotional health and meditation. Kevin is the host of Reflect and Renew with Kevin Naidoo, currently in its third season on AMI-tv.

Low Vision Moments

Debuts Thursday, October 29

Jennie Bovard hosts the monthly podcast Low Vision Moments. Part story time, part comedy, part awareness driven, Low Vision Moments present those funny, potentially embarrassing experiences that happen in everyday life when you are blind or partially sighted … like physical distancing with a post because Jennie thought it was a person.

Tales from the Halifax School for the Blind

Debuts Tuesday, November 3

Inspired by the book Mrs. Beaton's Question by Robert Mercer, this monthly podcast shares the experiences of those who attended the Halifax School for the Blind. Hosted by renowned musician and school alumnus Terry Kelly, Tales from the Halifax School for the Blind presents first-hand accounts from students who tell stories of youthful mischief, school culture, inspiring teachers and the lives they've enjoyed since graduation.

Into You

Debuts Thursday, November 5

Dating and relationships: are they dreams come true or living nightmares? That's the question Fern Lulham, who is blind, asks each month on Into You. Fern, from Hastings, UK, and a regular contributor of Kelly and Company, welcomes guests to share in honest discussions about relationships and dating.

These new podcasts join AMI-audio's stable of established programs NOW with Dave Brown, Kelly and Company, The Pulse and Double Tap Canada already available on your favourite podcast platform.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

