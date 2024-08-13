AMI-audio announces new and returning programs and podcasts for 2024-25 broadcast season

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, AMI announced its AMI-audio lineup for a 2024-25 broadcast season that includes returning favourites, new programs and audio and video podcasts.

Highlights of the AMI-audio schedule include the debut of AMI Today, the return of the wildly successful daily program Double Tap and established podcasts available with video on YouTube.

"I'm very excited about the upcoming year on AMI-audio," said Andy Frank, Manager, AMI-audio. "AMI Today will introduce new and existing listeners to the incredible content we offer every day."

New to AMI-audio

AMI Today, Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern

Hosted by Jacob Shymanski (AMI Audiobook Review) AMI Today promotes literacy, tech knowledge and advocacy through lively interviews, digging into audiobooks and debuting the latest AMI video podcasts. Also available as an audio podcast and video podcast on YouTube.

Returning programming on AMI-audio

The Globe and Mail Today, Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Corinne Van Dusen and Matt Speirs deliver news, editorials and business, sports and entertainment stories pulled from the latest edition of The Globe and Mail.

Maclean's Magazine, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern

Anastasia Maclean and Michael Wile present a selection of feature articles from the most recent edition of Maclean's.

The Washington Post This Week, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern

Listen for a selection of the most thought-provoking perspectives published by the newspaper. Founded in 1877, The Washington Post has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes and is influential in shaping public opinion in the U.S. and abroad.

The Guardian Daily, Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern

Hosted by Hannah Tausz and Mike Ross, listen for a selection of feature articles from The Guardian, a British daily newspaper with a distinctly international outlook focused on politics, economics and environmental issues. On Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. Eastern, enjoy The Guardian Long Read, which delves into long-form Guardian pieces.

Double Tap, daily at Noon Eastern

Tune in daily for new episodes of Double Tap for discussions, led by Steven Scott and Shaun Preece, on news, reviews and technology stories of interest to people who are members of the blind, partially sighted and disability community. Also available as an audio podcast and video podcast on YouTube.

My Life in Books with Red Széll, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern

Join broadcaster Red Széll for My Life in Books with Red Széll, featuring one-on-one interviews with authors who discuss their life, works and three books that have resonated with them. Available as an audio podcast.

Voices of The Walrus, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern

Veteran radio broadcaster Roger Ashby takes you into the pages of The Walrus, and a chorus of vibrant voices brings to life essays, fiction, and poetry from some of Canada's best writers.

Kelly and Ramya, Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern

Let Kelly MacDonald and Ramya Amuthan be your afternoon guides daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Join Kelly, Ramya and contributors from the blind, partially sighted and disability community for lively discussions about arts, entertainment and the lifestyle issues that matter to you. Available as an audio podcast.

AMI Audiobook Review, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. Eastern

AMI Audiobook Review, hosted by Jacob Shymanski and Nisreen Abdel-Majid, lets you know about great new content in the audiobook realm with help from authors, listeners and regular contributors. Available as an audio podcast.

Outdoors with Lawrence Gunther, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern

Join host Lawrence Gunther for outdoor news, environmental issues, reviews of outdoor tech and tips on exploring the outdoors with a guide dog. Available as an audio podcast.

Returning AMI-audio podcasts available on YouTube

Low Vision Moments

Part story time, part comedy, part awareness driven, the monthly Low Vision Moments with Jennie Bovard presents funny experiences that happen when you are blind or partially sighted.

The Pulse

Now entering its eighth season on AMI-audio, host Joeita Gupta leads a weekly in-depth discussion on issues impacting the disability community across Canada. The Pulse airs Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Eastern on AMI-audio.

Tripping On Air

Fashion Dis host Ardra Shephard, along with Alex Hajjar, brings her confessional/informational blog, Tripping On Air, to the podcast airwaves where she spills the tea on what it's really like to live with MS. Tripping On Air invites the cool kids of chronic illness to tune in, hang out, have a laugh, learn some tips, and above all, feel seen.

Download AMI-audio podcasts from your favourite podcasting platform.

Find AMI-audio in your area.

Stream AMI-audio programming anytime on AMI+.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

