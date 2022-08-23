AMI-audio announces new and returning programs and podcasts for 2022-23 broadcast season

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced its AMI-audio lineup for the 2022-23 broadcast season, including returning favourites, new programs and podcasts.

It all begins Thursday, September 1, on AMI-audio.

Highlights of the AMI-audio schedule include Double Tap expanding from one to six new episodes per week, the rebrand of Kelly & Company to Kelly & Ramya, and key new and established podcasts joining the YouTube platform.

"I'm so thrilled about the upcoming year on AMI-audio," said Andy Frank, Manager, AMI-audio. "Double Tap growing to six new episodes a week shows the popularity it has with our audience. Expanding our podcast library to include YouTube will introduce new listeners to the incredible content we offer every day. And stay tuned for more exciting news about Kelly & Ramya."

Returning programming on AMI-audio

The Globe and Mail Today, Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Kick your weekday mornings off with The Globe and Mail Today at 8 a.m. Eastern as Mike Ross and Corinne Van Dusen deliver news, editorials and business, sports and entertainment stories pulled from the latest edition of The Globe and Mail.

Maclean's Magazine, Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern

Hosted by Matt Speirs, listen for a selection of feature articles from the most recent edition of Maclean's. Maclean's Magazine will alternate with Voices of The Walrus, dynamic readings of thought-provoking articles from The Walrus magazine, in this timeslot.

The Guardian Daily, Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern

Hosted by Hannah Tausz and Laura Kirker, listen for a selection of feature articles from The Guardian, a British daily newspaper with a distinctly international outlook focused on politics, economics and environmental issues.

Podcast Roundup, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m. Eastern

Jacob Shymanski and Nisreen Abdel-Majid bring you highlights from the week's AMI podcasts.

The Neutral Zone, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Eastern

On The Neutral Zone, Brock Richardson and his team—including Cam Jenkins, Claire Buchanan and Joshua Watson—discuss Canada's year-round Parasport activities, as well as offering its usual entertaining opinions on Canadian pro sports teams.

Double Tap, Monday-Friday at Noon Eastern (new day and time)

You wanted more Double Tap and we're delivering! Tune in daily for new episodes of Double Tap for discussions, lead by Steven Scott, Shaun Preece and Marc Aflalo, on news, reviews and technology stories of interest to people who are blind or partially sighted.

My Life in Books with Red Széll, Monday-Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern

Join broadcaster Red Széll for My Life in Books with Red Széll, featuring one-on-one interviews with authors who discuss their life, works and three books that have resonated with them. My Life in Books with Red Széll will alternate with AMI Audiobook Review and The Pulse.

Kelly and Ramya, Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern

New name, same great show! Let Kelly MacDonald and Ramya Amuthan be your afternoon guides daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Join Kelly, Ramya and blind and partially sighted contributors for lively discussions about arts, entertainment and the lifestyle issues that matter to you.

Learn more about AMI-audio programming at AMI.ca.

New AMI-audio podcasts available on YouTube

Tripping On Air

Fashion Dis host Ardra Shephard, along with Alex Hajjar, brings her confessional/informational blog, Tripping On Air, to the podcast airwaves where she spills the tea on what it's really like to live with MS. Every month, Tripping On Air invites the cool kids of chronic illness to tune in, hang out, have a laugh, learn some tips, and above all, feel seen.

Raising Kindness with Becki Zerr

Former Registered Nurse Becki Zerr has wrapped her successful AMI-audio memoir, The Blind Reality, after two years and 20 episodes. Now, she turns the spotlight on others! In Raising Kindness with Becki Zerr, Becki and her son, Bennett, perform acts of kindness in such settings as shelters, community centres and nursing homes in southern Saskatchewan. Along the way, listeners learn about the work being done at those venues and meet people who improve the lives of those in need.

Blind Golf Canada

Hosted by Gerry Nelson and Darren Douma, Blind Golf Canada champions the evolution of the AMI-supported sport, including its recent partnership with ParaGolf Canada. Summer episodes of Blind Golf Canada feature highlights of the four ParaGolf Canada major events held every year.

Shaun of the Shed

Hosted by Double Tap's Shaun Preece from his shed in Manchester, Shaun of the Shed gives those new to the world of technology a helping hand with everything from using a screen reader or smart speakers to unboxing and starting up a new computer.

The Pulse (new to YouTube)

The Pulse is now available on YouTube! Host Joeita Gupta leads an in-depth discussion on issues impacting the disability community across Canada.

Low Vision Moments (new to YouTube)

Part story time, part comedy, part awareness driven, Low Vision Moments with Jennie Bovard presents funny experiences that happen when you are blind or partially sighted.

These video podcasts join new seasons of current AMI-audio podcasts AMI Audiobook Review, AMI-audio Exclusives, Accessing Art with Amy, Kitchen Confession, Connecting Disability, Into You and Outdoors with Lawrence Gunther. Additionally, Ryan Chin and Becky Armstrong host Eyes on Your Money, a brand-new podcast focused on managing your finances.

Download AMI-audio podcasts from your favourite podcasting platform.

Stream AMI-audio programming anytime at AMI.ca.

The full AMI-audio schedule is available online. To find the AMI-audio channel with your cable provider please use our online channel guide.

AMI-audio programs are also available as podcasts! Visit our Podcasting Guide for more information.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

Related Links: www.ami.ca

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: For media inquiries and information, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631