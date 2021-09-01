AMI-audio announces new and returning programs and podcasts for 2021-22 broadcast season

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced its AMI-audio lineup for the 2021-22 broadcast season, including returning favourites, new programs and podcasts.

It all begins Tuesday, September 7, on AMI-audio.

"I'm excited to add new programs and podcasts to our established lineup of AMI-audio hits," said Andy Frank, Manager, AMI-audio. "I can't wait for listeners to hear and connect with the new voices we have lined up."

Returning programming on AMI-audio

NOW with Dave Brown, Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern

Hit your morning stride Monday to Friday with NOW with Dave Brown. Broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern on AMI-audio and AMI-tv, Dave Brown and his team deliver the latest news, entertainment, sports and current events through a disability lens. Educational, entertaining and sometimes controversial, Dave speaks what's on his mind, and encourages you to let him know what you're thinking.

Kelly and Company, Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern

Let the ever-popular Kelly and Company be your afternoon guides daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Join Kelly MacDonald, Ramya Amuthan and their company of blind and partially sighted contributors for lively discussions about arts, entertainment and the lifestyle issues affecting you.

The Neutral Zone, Fridays at 4 p.m. Eastern

Every Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern is The Neutral Zone. Brock Richardson and his team—including Cam Jenkins, Claire Buchanan and Joshua Watson—discuss Canada's year-round Parasport activities, as well as offering its usual entertaining opinions on Canadian pro sports teams.

Double Tap Canada, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Eastern (new time)

Tech fans rejoice! On Thursdays at 7 p.m. Eastern, tune in to Double Tap Canada for discussions, lead by Steven Scott, Shaun Preece and Marc Aflalo, on news, reviews and technology stories of interest to people who are blind or partially sighted.

The Pulse, Saturdays at 3 p.m. Eastern

Spend your weekend with Joeita Gupta and The Pulse! New episodes air Saturdays at 3 p.m. Eastern, delving deep into the issues around disability, health, advocacy, human rights and technology.

Voices of The Walrus, dynamic readings of thought-provoking articles from The Walrus magazine, and the ever-popular The Guardian This Week are broadcast weekdays at noon Eastern.

New programming on AMI-audio

The Globe and Mail Today, Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. Eastern

Kick your weekday mornings off with The Globe and Mail Today at 8 a.m. Eastern as Mike Ross and Corinne Van Dusen deliver news, editorials and business, sports and entertainment stories pulled from the latest edition of The Globe and Mail.

Maclean's Magazine, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by Matt Speirs, listen for a selection of feature articles from the most recent edition of Maclean's.

AMI Audiobook Review, Saturdays at 2 p.m. Eastern

AMI Audiobook Review, hosted by Ramya Amuthan and Nisreen Abdel-Majid, lets you know about great new content in the audiobook realm with help from authors, listeners and regular contributors.

My Life in Books, Sundays at 2 p.m. Eastern

Join broadcaster Red Széll for My Life in Books, featuring one-on-one interviews with authors who discuss their life, works and three books that have resonated with them.

Learn more about AMI-audio programming at AMI.ca.

New AMI-audio podcasts

AMI-audio Exclusives

Don't miss special podcast episodes collected from our regular programs. In Buzz with Bill, AMI's longest tenured employee, Bill Shackleton leads off-the-cuff discussions on some of the world's most interesting stories. And, in Shaun of the Shed, Double Tap Canada's Shaun Preece breaks down new software or hardware in his imitable and accessible style.

Connecting Disability

In Connecting Disability, accessibility reporter Meagan Gillmore and her guests consider how experiences of disability help us connect with others and society.

Triple Vision

On Triple Vision, in partnership with the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians, host David Best brings together members of the blind and partially sighted community to reflect on life as a person with a disability in the past and the challenges they continue to face today.

These podcasts join new seasons of current AMI-audio podcasts, Accessing Art with Amy, Kitchen Confession, The Blind Reality, Low Vision Moments, Into You, Outdoors with Lawrence Gunther and Tales from the Halifax School for the Blind.

Download AMI-audio podcasts from your favourite podcasting platform.

Stream AMI-audio programming anytime at AMI.ca.

The full AMI-audio schedule is available online. To find the AMI-audio channel with your cable provider please use our online channel guide.

AMI-audio programs are also available as podcasts! Visit our Podcasting Guide for more information.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

