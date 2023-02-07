AMI announces the debut of Ness Murby: Transcending, March 8 on AMI-tv

— Paralympian Ness Murby trains and vies to become the world's first

openly trans man to compete at a Paralympic Games —

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - AMI, in partnership with Anaïd Productions (Mind Set Go), is excited to announce the debut of Ness Murby: Transcending.

Debuting Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and on demand at AMI.ca and on the AMI-tv App, the six-part documentary series Ness Murby: Transcending (6 x 30), follows groundbreaking Paralympian Ness Murby as he trains and vies to become the world's first openly trans man to compete at a Paralympic Games.

This intimate and unflinching series follows Ness and his family as they navigate the emotional and physical challenges of gender transition, juggle the stresses of first-time parenthood and break down barriers in the world of sport. Since completely losing his sight as a teenager, Ness is no stranger to adversity, but in this series, he will be pushed to his limit. Battling social stigma, discrimination and the physical limitations of his transitioning body, Ness bravely attempts to carve a new space for himself in the Men's discus division on the national team and pave the way for trans acceptance in elite sport. But is the world and sport system ready to embrace this change?

Additionally, behind-the-scenes clips—available at AMI.ca and on the AMI-tv App—give viewers exclusive peeks into Ness' life. From conversations about fertility inclusivity, misgendering and penile prostheses to struggling with a petulant lawnmower, they spotlight personal moments and conversations.

"We are proud to present Ness Murby: Transcending to Canadians," said John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Operations, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "Ness' story is one of acceptance, perseverance and being true to yourself. We look forward to this series furthering the conversation about inclusion for all."

Synopses for the first two episodes are below:

Episode 1 - "Stepping Into the Arena"

Debuting Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern

In the debut episode, viewers watch Ness prepare for the lead-up to the Canadian Athletics Championships, his first national competition as an openly trans man. The pressure is on as Ness makes history in the men's division, but right before the competition, he receives an email that jeopardizes his entire athletics career.

Episode 2 - "Comfortable in My Skin"

Debuting Wednesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Every Tuesday, Ness makes the life-affirming decision to inject his body with testosterone. We hear from Ness how this life-saving medicine has transformed his body, changing his appearance, strength and mindset. On a family walk, Ness has a hard conversation with his partner, Eva, about parenting, and a trip to the vet with Ness' guide dog, Lexington, doesn't go as expected.

About Ness Murby

Ness Murby (he/him) is a JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) Brand Strategist and Counselor, Paralympian and the co-founder of TougherThan. Lived experience and common humanity fuel his passion for diversity and inclusion and, with intersecting marginalized identities, he has long been led to push against prejudices, drive for systemic change and challenge the status quo.

Ness has an extensive background and credentials that include anatomy and physiology, applied psychology, business management, education and pedagogy, design, inclusive design, marketing and organizational strategy.

He has represented three countries in three Parasports—Australia, Japan and Canada in Goalball, Powerlifting and Para Athletics —and holds world records as well as world, continental and national titles. In 2020, Ness came out as trans. As the first openly trans Paralympian, Ness is carving out space for future generations. He currently competes in Men's F11 discus and is aiming for the 2024 Paralympics. An advocate and public figure, Ness is a passionate contributor. His niche is asking "better questions," he believes "everything is mentionable and from there manageable," and he advocates "there is enough space for all of us."

Ness Murby: Transcending airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and on demand at AMI.ca and on the AMI-tv App.

Ness Murby: Transcending is developed and produced by Anaïd Productions in association with Accessible Media Inc. and produced with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, Rogers Telefund, the Province of British Columbia Film Incentive BC, and Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

About Anaïd Productions

Anaïd Productions produces award-winning, dynamic, and internationally recognized real-life and dramatic television series. Anaïd is committed to creating stand-out programming with high production values—programs are diverse, compelling, often irreverent and always entertaining.

The Anaïd in-house development and production teams are passionate, creative, and professional. Working collaboratively with a talented pool of accomplished writers, directors, editors, and craftspeople in the Canadian production community, Anaïd consistently delivers premium quality television programming to its broadcasters.

Established in 1993, Anaïd has worked with a range of Canadian and International broadcasters. Anaïd's programs are seen in Canada, U.S.A., United Kingdom, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

