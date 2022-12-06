TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2022 AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship. The program, which launched in 2012, is open to Canadian students with a disability enrolled in a diploma or degree program at a Canadian post-secondary school.

Two scholarships valued at $5,000 each are awarded annually to students with a disability, one in English and one in French. Additionally, each recipient receives a Queen size Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress, valued at approximately $2,799.

The recipients of this year's AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship are Selali Tettevi of Regina and Élise St-Laurent from Rouyn-Noranda, QC. Selali is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Thompson Rivers University while Élise is enrolled in Year 2 of a Masters of Psychoeducation at the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

"I keep thinking that I'm dreaming," Selali says, of receiving the phone call announcing she was the English recipient. The scholarship will go directly towards Selali's tuition and PhD admission fees.

"What an honour to receive this scholarship!" Élise says. She plans on putting the scholarship towards a doctorate.

AMI partnered with the National Educational Association of Disabled Students (NEADS) to administer the program. Since its founding in 1986, NEADS has been mandated to support full access to education and employment for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities across Canada.

Information and eligibility requirements for the 2023 AMI Scholarship program will be posted on the AMI websites in February. Visit www.AMI.ca/scholarship and www.amitele.ca/bourse-ami-tele for complete details.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

