AMFA strike continues, triggering further cancellations, disrupting over 49,000 travellers over July long weekend

WestJet continues to seek path to resolution, while union remains destructive at the expense of Canadians valued travel plans

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) continues to strike, forcing WestJet to proceed with further cancellations across its network. As a result of the unions blatant efforts to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over July long weekend, WestJet has cancelled a total of 407 flights to maintain stability across its remaining operation. WestJet continues to seek intervention, while exploring every possible avenue for resolution.

"Today has been incredibly challenging for all of us at WestJet. Every flight cancellation we are forced to issue represents hundreds of guests, who are being impacted by the continued reckless actions of this union," says Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "In the face of immense adversity, our teams are working hard and delivering a safe and controlled operation."

WestJet will continue parking aircraft throughout the remainder of the evening and tomorrow Sunday, June 30, 2024, working to safely reduce its operating fleet to approximately 30 aircraft by tomorrow evening.

Total cancellation summary



Total cancellations Thursday, June 27, 2024 18 Friday, June 28, 2024 25 Saturday, June 29, 2024 282 Sunday, June 30, 2024 68 Monday, July 1 11 Tuesday, July 2 3

Total flights cancelled: 407

For further context on the evolving situation, please review our Fact Page on westjet.com.

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Guest Updates page for more information regarding flight status, travel changes and more.

