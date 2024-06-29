AMFA's ongoing strike forces WestJet to issue 235 additional flight cancellations causing mass disruption to travel over the Canada Day weekend

Despite Ministers order for arbitration, the union's continued irresponsible actions are impacting tens of thousands of travellers

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Due to the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association's (AMFA) decision to strike despite the Ministerial mandate for arbitration, WestJet has announced an additional 235 flight cancellations. Until the union's irrational strike action is rescinded, or immediate intervention is received, WestJet will be forced to continue issuing flight cancellations to maintain stability across its remaining operation.

"This situation is devastating. The union's irrational actions are single-handedly causing irrevocable damage to our guests who are missing wedding celebrations, critical medical appointments, family reunions and long-awaited vacations, while stranding thousands of Canadians who are left without support or a flight home," says Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "We are seeking every avenue for intervention and working around the clock to maintain a stable network, while we reduce our flying in a safe and controlled manner."

Through Saturday, June 29, WestJet will continue parking aircraft in stations across Canada with significant disruptions expected by end of day.

Total cancellation summary

Thursday, June 27 – Friday, June 28, 2024

~25 cancellations

~3300 guests impacted

Friday, June 28

~150 cancellations

~20,000 guests impacted

Saturday, June 29

~235 cancellations

~33,000 guests impacted

For further context on the evolving situation, please review our Fact Page on westjet.com.

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Guest Updates page for more information regarding flight status, travel changes and more.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

