MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is calling for applications to fill five positions on its Technological Innovation Advisory Committee ("TIAC").

Mandate of the TIAC

The TIAC serves as a forum for sharing practical insights into technological innovation in the financial services and products industry and maintaining an open dialogue between industry stakeholders and the AMF.

The TIAC's mission is to monitor technological developments in the financial markets and assist the AMF in identifying and analyzing issues related to financial innovation in Québec's financial sector. To maximize its effectiveness, members must have extensive experience in their respective fields and a solid understanding of financial markets or the regulation of financial markets.

Composition of the TIAC

Set up and co-ordinated by the AMF, the TIAC is composed of up to 15 outside experts from various sectors and professions related to technological innovation in the financial industry and representatives of the AMF.

The members of the TIAC are selected by the AMF, which reserves the right to invite one or more other individuals to participate on a regular or ad hoc basis where the AMF considers it necessary to ensure appropriate representation or to meet the committee's needs. If a member resigns from the TIAC, the AMF will select a successor.

Members are appointed for an initial two-year term, renewable in accordance with terms and conditions determined by the AMF. TIAC meetings are planned in cooperation with the members and take place four to six times a year. The meetings may vary in frequency and duration depending on the current issues and matters discussed.

Profile sought

Persons interested in joining the TIAC should read the call for applications (in French only) and apply in writing by submitting their profile or resume to the AMF and outlining their area of specialization and relevant experience.

The deadline for applications is April 23, 2021.

The AMF favours diversity within its advisory committees and is committed to ensuring that all such committees work to achieve parity while taking into account diversity in all its forms by December 31, 2021.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

