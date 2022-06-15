MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") announces the start today of its public consultation on supplemental health insurance offered to members of college and university student associations. The AMF has published a consultation paper in order to collect comments and proposals with respect to the following fundamental objectives:

to maintain access to insurance products for the student clientele

to insurance products for the student clientele to ensure adequate protection of students as consumers of insurance products.

The AMF is undertaking this consultation with a view to enabling all stakeholders (e.g., students, parents, student associations, educational institutions, insurers and registered firms) to express themselves on the matter. The consultation will run until October 17, 2022 to give all interested parties time to prepare their written submissions or comment letters or complete the on-line questionnaire.

At the end of the consultation exercise, the AMF will prepare a report to the Minister of Finance, which it will publish on the AMF website. Comments received from stakeholders, including responses submitted via the questionnaire, will also be made public unless otherwise noted.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

