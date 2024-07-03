AMF cautions Quebeckers about the website dr-hypotheque.ca

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") cautions Québec consumers about the website dr-hypotheque.ca.

According to information collected by the AMF, Daniel Cousineau-Claveau is using the aforementioned site to offer mortgage brokerage services despite not being registered with the AMF.

On April 18, 2024, Daniel Cousineau-Claveau was found guilty of illegally carrying on the business of mortgage brokerage and was ordered to pay fines totalling $193,440. The evidence showed that he had engaged in brokerage transactions with individuals experiencing financial hardship, offering, among other things, to "inflate" the prices of their properties in order to finance their down payments or to change their personal and financial information on certain official documents.

On May 20, 2021, further to proceedings instituted by the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec, Daniel Cousineau-Claveau was found guilty of similar acts by the Court of Québec. Daniel Cousineau-Claveau also has an extensive criminal record that includes certain financial crimes.

The name "dr-hypothèque" is not to be confused with the business name "Docteur hypothèque", which is used by the mortgage broker mortgage broker Félix Di Gennaro, who is duly registered with the AMF.

How to protect yourself

We recommend that you perform the following checks before taking out a mortgage loan:

Check the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or contact the AMF Information Centre to find out whether the individual or firm you are communicating with is duly registered with the AMF

If the firm or individual is registered with the AMF, verify their identity by contacting them using the contact information provided by the AMF

Never share your personal information or transfer any money before performing these checks

About the Autorité des marchés financiers

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

