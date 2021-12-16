MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As of January 1, 2022, the annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") will be adjusted.

The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 16, 2021 (Vol. 18, No. 50). These adjusted fees are also on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year pursuant to the Financial Administration Act.1

Securities Act

Fees payable under Chapter II of Title VI of the Securities Regulation will be adjusted by 2.64% as of January 1, 2022 .







Insurers Act, Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act, Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act, Act respecting financial services cooperatives

Fees payable under the Regulation under the Act respecting insurance, the Tariff of fees exigible under the Act respecting financial services cooperatives, the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and the Regulation under the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act will be adjusted by 2.64% as of January 1, 2022.





Derivatives Act Fees payable under Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives will be adjusted by 2.64% as of January 1, 2022 .

Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted based on the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2021.

Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services

Fees payable under the Regulation respecting fees and contributions payable will be adjusted by 4.4% as of January 1, 2022.







Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act

Fees and costs payable under the Regulation respecting fees and costs payable for the issuance of an authorization under the Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act will be adjusted by 4.4% as of January 1, 2022.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial industry.

______________

1 Indexation corresponds to the annual change in the overall average Québec consumer price index without alcoholic beverages and tobacco products for the 12-month period ending on 30 September 2021.

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

For further information: Media only: Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176; Information Centre: Québec City: 418-525-0337, Montréal: 514-395-0337, Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337, www.lautorite.qc.ca, Twitter: @lautorite