AMEXON'S RESIDENCES AT CENTRAL PARK WINS OHBA PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FOR PROJECT OF THE YEAR

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - At the Ontario Home Builders Association (OHBA) 2023 Awards of Distinction Gala, Amexon Development Corporation's The Residences at Central Park won the coveted OHBA People's Choice Award for Project of the Year.

This highly sought-after Prestige Award recognizes project excellence and is given to a company that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and integrity with their business, their community and the industry at large.

There were over 600 submissions from across Ontario showcasing excellence in building design. "We are so honoured to have won this distinguished award and extend our thanks to a talented consulting team including CORE Architects Inc. and II BY IV Design," said Amexon's Executive Sales Manager, Jason Shiff.

In addition, Amexon won the New Home Sales Office Award for their must-see, 10,000-sq. ft, all glass presentation centre.

Construction of The Residences at Central Park began in May 2023. The development is one of the largest residential projects currently under construction in Toronto.

Located in Toronto's Bayview Village neighbourhood, The Residences at Central Park is a 12-acre mixed use community at the East Don Parkland, with direct access to its extensive ravine network. The development incorporates industry-leading sustainable green features and initiatives.

The Residences at Central Park is at 1200 Sheppard Avenue East, directly across from the Leslie subway station and the future relocated Oriole GO station.

