AMEXON'S RESIDENCES AT CENTRAL PARK RECEIVES FIVE ONTARIO HOMEBUILDERS ASSOCIATION 'DISTINCTION AWARD FINALIST NOMINATIONS

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - AMEXON DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION's The Residences at Central Park (www.centralparktoronto.com) has received five finalist ONTARIO HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION (OHBA) 2023 'Distinction Award' nominations.

There were over 600 entries from across Ontario with submissions judged by a panel of real estate industry professionals showcasing excellence in building design. "Our project team includes a group of talented consultants including CORE Architects Inc. and II BY IV Design," said Amexon's Sales & Marketing Manager Jason Shiff.

Photo of the Residences at Central Park (CNW Group/Amexon Development Corporation) The Residences at Central Park Logo (CNW Group/Amexon Development Corporation)

Construction at The Residences of Central Park began in May 2023. The development is one of the largest residential projects currently under construction in Toronto.

The Residences at Central Park, in Toronto's Bayview neighbourhood, is a 12-acre mixed use community project on the edge of the East Don Parkland. Located just northwest of the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Leslie Street, the future community enjoys immediate adjacency to one of the city's hidden gems: the extensive ravine network. The East Don Parkland connects to roughly 500 acres of nearby greenspace, beyond offering a network of walking and cycling trails and lanes that connect travelers through the ravine system and neighbourhood streets to Lake Ontario.

Amexon's five OHBA 'Distinction Award' category finalist nominations include:

PRESTIGE AWARD – PROJECT OF THE YEAR – HIGH OR MID-RISE

(awarded to companies that exemplify outstanding professionalism and integrity with their business, their community and the industry at large. PRESTIGE AWARD – OHBA PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

HIGH-RISE BUILDING AWARD

NEW HOME SALES OFFICE AWARD

DESIGN / DECOR CENTRE AWARD

The general public can also vote online until September 8, 2023 for their favourite project in the 2023 OHBA People's Choice Awards.

To vote, click www.ohbaaod.ca/OHBAAOD/portal/votepeopleschoice.php

The Residences at Central Park is located at 1200 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto M2K 2S5.

