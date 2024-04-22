AMEXON DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION NOMINATED AS FINALIST FOR GREEN BUILDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Amexon Development Corporation has been nominated as a finalist for the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 2024 Green Builder of the Year Award.

The BILD Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the design, construction, sales and marketing of new homes in the Greater Toronto Area. The Green Builder of the Year Award recognizes the builder who best demonstrates outstanding leadership in green building practices.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of expert judges out of submissions received from the association's 1,200 member companies.

Amexon's The Residences at Central Park development incorporates a range of industry-leading green features and building practices. It is setting a new standard as the first large-scale project of its kind in North America to include EV charging stations in all parking areas for residents, visitors and retail venues, including four levels of underground parking. Central Park is one of the largest residential projects currently under construction in Toronto and will incorporate over 1,500 EV charging stations

"We're delighted to receive this prestigious recognition from the BILD Association," said Ashling Evans, general manager of real estate at Amexon Development Corporation. "Buyers are connecting with our industry-leading green initiatives, and especially with our focus on EV technology, so it is rewarding to know the industry is also taking notice."

Central Park was recently highlighted in the CBC News' coverage of Canada's transition to EV technology. The CBC reported how the popularity of EVs is growing in Canada but charging infrastructure lags behind. They highlighted Central Park's EV initiative: "One massive condo development in Toronto is betting on the marketability of a net-zero future."

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2295398468002

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canada-electric-vehicles-charging-ports-1.7058158

The Green Builder of the Year Award finalist nomination follows on the heels of The Residences at Central Park winning the Ontario Home Builders' Association Project of the Year (People's Choice Award) in 2023.

The award-winning The Residences at Central Park is a 12-acre mixed-use community project adjoining the East Don Parkland, located at 1200 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto M2K 2S5.

