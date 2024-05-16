Amex Bank of Canada welcomes Wendy Braithwaite to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Amex Bank of Canada is pleased to welcome Wendy Braithwaite to its Board of Directors, effective May 16, 2024.

"We are very proud to have Wendy join our Board in Canada," says Brett Mooney, President & CEO, American Express Canada. "Wendy brings a unique combination of experience leading both finance and customer facing teams, delivering profitable growth and innovative financial solutions to businesses. We will greatly benefit from her extensive experience and depth of expertise in the payments and technology space."

Wendy Braithwaite (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

As Chief Financial Officer, at Microsoft Canada, Wendy plays a critical role in strategic growth and profitability initiatives for the organization as well as ongoing efforts to maintain a fully compliant culture. Earlier in her career, Wendy spent 13 years at Mastercard, culminating in her role as Group Head & SVP, Market Development of Canada where she focused on expanding Card acceptance for the business. Wendy is also dedicated to advocating for, promoting, and supporting inclusion, as demonstrated by her active involvement and Board membership with the Canadian Council for Rehabilitation and Work, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing disability employment services in Canada.

Wendy holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Oxford University, active CPA licenses in Canada and the US, and is a member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK.

