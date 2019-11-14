Amex Bank of Canada appoints Lisa Kalhans as new Country Manager & CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - American Express is delighted to announce the appointment of Lisa Kalhans as President & CEO of Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada Inc.

With a proven history of outstanding leadership and a reputation for building high-performing teams, Ms. Kalhans will directly lead marketing, customer acquisition and product development for the consumer payments business. She will also lead the Canadian Executive Team and will serve on the Board of Amex Bank of Canada.

Ms. Kalhans comes to Canada after serving as Vice President & General Manager of International Marketing within the American Express Global Commercial Services organization for nearly 2 years. In this role, Ms. Kalhans led a team of over 200 marketers across more than 16 countries. Throughout her career at American Express, Ms. Kalhans has also managed several different co-brand portfolios across the U.S. Consumer and Commercial Services organizations.

Prior to joining American Express, Ms. Kalhans held marketing and strategic sales roles at PepsiCo and at CEB (now a subsidiary of Gartner).

Ms. Kalhans leads at a time in which American Express is investing heavily in Canada. She has a proven record of establishing a clear, well defined path to growth which will serve her well in continuing the strong momentum of the Canadian business.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

