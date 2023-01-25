Amex Bank of Canada appoints Brett Mooney as President & CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express announces the appointment of Brett Mooney as President & CEO of Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada Inc.

An industry veteran with 20+ years in the financial services sector, Mr. Mooney will lead the Canadian Executive Team, provide oversight for Amex's business in Canada and serve on the Board of Directors. He will also directly manage the company's Consumer, Commercial and Corporate businesses across marketing, acquisition, product development and insurance.

Brett Mooney, President & CEO of Amex Bank of Canada and Amex Canada Inc. (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

Mr. Mooney brings in-depth knowledge of the payments industry to the role. He spent 13 years at American Express between 2002 and 2014, holding various Canadian and International roles across lending, digital strategy and consumer acquisition. Additionally, Mr. Mooney has seven years of experience at Scotiabank, where he served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Cards and Unsecured Lending. Mr. Mooney leaves his role as Regional President and CEO, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago for TransUnion to take on his new appointment at Amex Bank of Canada.

An active volunteer, Mr. Mooney also sits on the Board for Ronald McDonald House Charities® Toronto and shares Amex's focus on making a meaningful difference in local communities.

With a track record of building and leading high performing teams, combined with a multi-faceted understanding of the Canadian market, Mr. Mooney is well-positioned to lead the Canadian organization as we continue to move forward toward our next chapter of growth.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Youtube.

