American Express' Shop Small Returns to Canada to Give Small Businesses a Boost as Canadians Head Back into Local Shops

Until August 23, 2021, when eligible Amex Cardmembers spend at least $10 using their registered Card at participating small businesses, they can earn a $5 credit up to 10 times, through the 8-week period. The Shop Small campaign demonstrates American Express Canada's ongoing commitment to backing small businesses by encouraging Canadians to make shopping small part of their daily habits – whether they're spending in-store, curbside or online.

"As more of the country comes out of lockdown, we're all ready to come together again and support the small businesses that make our neighbourhoods special," says Lisa Kalhans, President and CEO of American Express Canada. "Canadians have been rooting for their favourite local spots and we're thrilled to provide another outlet for that enthusiasm with our latest Shop Small campaign."

In 2020, American Express rolled out its largest ever global Shop Small campaign with a $200 million commitment to help jumpstart spending at small businesses hurt by the pandemic2. The program was a success in Canada with Amex Cardmembers swiping their Cards at more than 64,000 small businesses around the country and now this is an ongoing effort.

With more than a dozen countries participating this year to provide continued support to their small business communities, this year the multi-channel Shop Small campaign celebrates local merchants that help shape our neighbourhoods, with TV spots, high-impact out of home, digital and audio media, content partnerships, as well as influencer and social content, all of which put a spotlight on real local businesses and the communities that back them.

At Montreal's Le Virunga, mother-daughter team Zoya de Frias Lakhany and Maria-José de Frias were forced to radically shift their family business during the pandemic. With the support of Shop Small, which helped drive new customers to their website, the team successfully launched an innovative picnic basket menu item that kept their business alive.

"Our community is everything to us," said owner Zoya de Frias Lakhany. "We loved being able to share our passion for our dishes and provide comfort to our customers, even in the challenging times. We are so excited to be welcoming our customers again for dining this summer, and hope everyone joins in to support their favourite spots."

Amex Canada is also committed to helping address the systematic inequalities that exist for BIPOC small businesses owners in Canada. Earlier this month, the company launched Blueprint: Backing BIPOC Businesses, a program to support the advancement of BIPOC-owned small businesses across Canada. Blueprint provides 100 BIPOC business owners with a comprehensive mentorship program and $1,000,000 in grants to help take their businesses to the next level. BIPOC business owners are invited to review program eligibility and apply by visiting dmz.to/AmexBlueprint.

To learn more about Shop Small offer and for eligible Cardmembers to enroll, visit: amex.ca/shopsmall. American Express Cardmembers can find participating businesses to support on Amex Maps or a selection of participating online merchants on the Online Directory.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About American Express Shop Small

Shop Small is a global initiative founded by American Express to ignite passion for small businesses, call attention to the valuable contributions they make to their communities and the economy, and encourage shoppers to support them. Shop Small celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons, and everything in between.

_____________________________ 1 Our commitment of more than $100M USD supports Card Member offers, as well as marketing to encourage customers in select countries to support small businesses in 2021. 2 Our commitment of more than $200M USD supported a Card Member offer and the associated marketing campaign to encourage American Express® Card Members in select countries around the globe to Shop Small in their local communities and online.

