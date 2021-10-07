American Express revamps the Business Gold Rewards Card to offer entrepreneurs a Card that works (almost) as hard as they do

"The drive that entrepreneurs have is unparalleled. They remain steadfast in their pursuit to grow and thrive despite an extremely challenging year," said Paul Roman, Vice President & General Manager, Global Commercial Services at American Express. "As businesses continue to chase their goals, Amex remains firmly committed to supporting them with products and services that that are tailor made for them."

The updated Card offers incredible value to Canadian small business owners with the ability to earn rewards on virtually all purchases at the rate of one point for each dollar spent (1: $1), plus Cardmembers can earn up to 10,000 bonus points when they charge $20,000 in net purchases to their Card account each calendar quarter. This new accelerator bonus is uniquely designed to reward businesses throughout their quarterly purchasing cycles and could total an additional 40,000 points annually. The Card boasts an array of other benefits for business owners including:

A lowered annual fee of $199

Up to 55 interest-free days, so business owners can maximize their cash flow

Dynamic purchasing power that grows with the business

Digital business management tools like controls over employee card spending, and access to quarterly and annual expense management reports

Comprehensive insurance coverage including employee misuse protection, several travel coverages, and the newly available mobile device insurance

Business savings and discounts that can provide access to over $1,000 in value every year with Amex Offers for things like dining, travel, business supplies, services, and more

Canadian business owners need flexibility in how they finance their operations. They also want something back for their efforts to reinvest in their business. For business owners like Alykhan Velji, owner of a Calgary-based design firm, the redesigned Card addresses this by rewarding business owners for their spending on a quarterly basis. They won't be tied to monthly spending patterns or limited to named expense categories with this Card.

"As an entrepreneur, there's always some underlying anxiety, but a Card like this alleviates some of the stress and gives me confidence that I can make the most of every purchase," said Velji, principal designer at Alykhan Velji Designs, "With the bonus points offers, every purchase made doubles down on the investment into my business."

As part of the Card refresh, Amex unveiled a new campaign aimed at the entrepreneurial "#GoldGetters" of Canada. It focuses on those business owners who embody the "go-getter" spirit, who strive to break the mold, jump in with two feet to give it their all against the odds of the economic landscape. Designed by Dentsu McGarry Bowen, North Strategic, Notch Video and UM Canada, the new multi-channel campaign reaches audiences through online video, digital, PR, social and influencers. It also includes a five-part series with the Globe & Mail spotlighting successful Canadian entrepreneurs. Finally, there's a hero campaign video directed by award winning filmmaker, Abby Ainsworth, that celebrates the impossibly supernatural abilities of small business owners.

In addition to the core benefits, new Cardmembers can currently earn a welcome bonus of up to 70,000 points, with 60,000 upon spending $5,000 in the first 3 months, plus an additional 10,000 points after 14 months of Cardmembership.

Visit amex.ca/businessgold to learn more and for full Card and offer terms.

