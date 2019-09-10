American Express now welcomed at TransLink

Canadian American Express Cardmembers can Tap to Pay their way across Metro Vancouver area

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - American Express Canada and TransLink are pleased to announce that riders on Vancouver's public transit system can now pay for fares with American Express. Cardmembers can now tap their Canadian contactless American Express® Card or their mobile wallet to pay at TransLink fare gates and on buses to get around the Metro Vancouver area. American Express Cards can also be used to purchase fares at Compass Vending Machines, online or by phone.

"We are excited to team up with TransLink to bring our Cardmembers another place to use their American Express Cards in their everyday lives," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President & General Manager, Global Merchant and Network Services, American Express Canada. "Using their American Express Cards to tap and pay for TransLink fares will make the transit experience seamless and convenient for our Cardmembers."

American Express has collaborated with Cubic Transportation Systems, a leading provider of transit fare solutions, to integrate contactless payments with TransLink's fare-payment system and accelerate similar programs with other transit authorities worldwide. Working with Cubic, transit authorities can seamlessly accept American Express for their contactless transit entry.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the customer experience. Offering more payment options, especially options that are fast and convenient, is something we know our customers appreciate," said Kevin Desmond, CEO, TransLink. "We are thrilled to now accept American Express Cards throughout our transit network."

The American Express network continues to see tremendous growth, with new businesses welcoming the Card daily. The company has a strong focus on offering Cardmembers more places to use their Cards for their daily spending needs, whether that's paying for their morning commute or their morning cup of coffee.

For more information on where American Express Cards can be used, visit American Express Maps: https://www.americanexpress.com/en-ca/maps

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About TransLink

TransLink is Metro Vancouver's regional transportation authority and is the first North American transportation authority to be responsible for the planning, financing and managing of all public transit in addition to major regional roads and bridges.

