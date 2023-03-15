American Express Membership Rewards Ranked Best Travel Rewards Points Currency for Canadians by Rewards Canada

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - After nearly a decade hiatus, Rewards Canada is back with its ranking of Best Travel Rewards Point Currencies for Canadians, and American Express' Membership Rewards program once again takes the top spot.

Celebrated by Rewards Canada as, "far and away the best rewards currency," the Membership Rewards Program landed first place after being awarded 4 out of 5 stars for ease of earn and 5 out of 5 stars for ease of redeeming, flexibility, and overall value.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best travel rewards point currency in Canada by an authority like Rewards Canada, especially at a time when Canadians are turning to rewards programs as a strategy to achieve their travel goals," said Jennifer Walton, VP, Membership Rewards, American Express Canada. "We strive to offer immense value and flexibility to our Cardmembers, providing a competitive suite of products that best suit the individual way they earn points."

With a portfolio of cards that earn up to 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent based on spend category, Cardmembers can earn points quickly. The following American Express products are enrolled in the program:

The Platinum Card offers 3x the points on eligible dining and food delivery purchases in Canada and an enviable list of travel benefits including a $200 Annual Travel Credit, complimentary lounge access and exclusive travel offers on American Express Travel Online among others.

offers 3x the points on eligible dining and food delivery purchases in and an enviable list of travel benefits including a Annual Travel Credit, complimentary lounge access and exclusive travel offers on American Express Travel Online among others. American Express Gold Rewards Card offers 2x the points on eligible travel and everyday purchases and travel benefits like a $100 annual travel credit, access to Priority Pass lounges worldwide, four complimentary visits to Plaza Premium Lounges in Canada per year and more.

offers 2x the points on eligible travel and everyday purchases and travel benefits like a annual travel credit, access to Priority Pass lounges worldwide, four complimentary visits to Plaza Premium Lounges in per year and more. American Express Cobalt Card which is currently ranked the best credit card in Canada by Rewards Canada, earns up to 5x points on eligible eats & drinks purchases, 3x points on eligible streaming subscriptions, 2x on eligible travel and transit purchases and offers diverse rewards and benefits.

which is currently ranked the best credit card in by Rewards Canada, earns up to 5x points on eligible eats & drinks purchases, 3x points on eligible streaming subscriptions, 2x on eligible travel and transit purchases and offers diverse rewards and benefits. American Express Green Card earns 1 point per dollar on all purchases at no annual fee.

"American Express' Membership Rewards program has been rated Rewards Canada's number one rewards currency for Canadians since 2014, and while the program has evolved over time, innovative new features keep it at the top of our list. The program's earn potential, flexibility and value are things all Canadians should take note of when choosing their next credit card," said Patrick Sojka, Founder of Rewards Canada.

For more information about the American Membership Rewards program, visit membershiprewards.ca and to learn about which American Express Card is right for you visit https://www.americanexpress.com/ca/en/credit-cards/all-cards/

For more information on the Rewards Canada Best Travel Rewards Points Currencies for Canadians ranking, visit https://rewardscanada.ca/best-travel-rewards.html

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

