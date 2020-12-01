American Express launches new feature that enables Cardmembers to pay in installments

Plan It™ is an installment program that gives eligible Cardmembers increased flexibility and control to pay for their purchases over time

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - American Express Canada recently announced the launch of Plan It™, a new feature that enables eligible Cardmembers to pay a portion of their balance in fixed monthly installments. Cardmembers now have the option to pay for purchases both expected and unexpected, over time, with more flexibility and control.

Eligible Cardmembers can go online or in app to choose a qualifying amount (minimum $250) from their most recent statement to pay over time. They can choose from durations of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months, giving them more control and a payment schedule that suits their needs.

"We continually work to offer innovative solutions that meet our Cardmembers' everyday needs and Plan It™ is another example of that," said Joe Ryan, Vice President, Consumer Lending, Insurance & Internal Acquisition, American Express Canada. "During this time of uncertainty, Plan It™ can be a useful feature, designed to help Cardmembers manage expected and unexpected expenses, no matter how big or small."

This digital-first feature allows Cardmembers to set-up and manage their installment plans online or in app. To learn more about Plan It™ visit Amex.ca/installments.

The launch of Plan It™ marks American Express' latest digital feature, as the company continues to invest in capabilities that enhance the customer experience. Other digital capabilities available to Cardmembers include the American Express® App and Amex Offers, which brings Cardmembers shopping and dining rewards and perks.

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

