American Express launches American Express Business Edge - a new credit Card that rewards small business owners for the way they do business

The new Card features 3x the points on business essentials and a suite of benefits designed for how today's business owners live and work

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, American Express Canada announces the launch of the American Express Business Edge Card, a ground-breaking new business credit card designed to meet the unique spending and business needs of Canadian entrepreneurs. From earning rewards on a wide range of business essentials, to the spending power to help them grow, the new Card backs business owners for the way they do business every day.

With the American Express Business Edge Card, business owners earn three times the points on a variety of business purchases, including office supplies and electronics, rides and gas, and eats and drinks, giving them the opportunity to earn rewards based on where they already spend for their business - whether it's on ridesharing, team lunches, office supplies or laptops and phones.

The Card also offers Cardmembers the choice, convenience and flexibility to redeem points on what matters to them most, whether that's business trips, personal travel, employee gift cards, or statement credits to offset business expenses.

"We know a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work for today's small business owners," said Paul Roman, Vice President and General Manager, Global Commercial Services, American Express Canada. "Every business is unique, and this Card reflects that. With this launch, we're backing business owners by offering them a Card that supports their evolving cash flow needs while truly rewarding them for the way they do business every day."

American Express Business Edge Cardmembers can earn up to 42,000 Bonus Points in the first year. The Card also offers a suite of business expense management tools and resources to help business owners stay on track, so they can focus on what matters most.

American Express Business Edge Card Overview:

Earn 3 times the points for Card purchases on eligible business essentials including office supplies & electronics, rides & gas, and eats & drinks, and 1 times the points on all other purchases charged to the Card





Earn up to 42,000 Bonus Points in the first year (1,000 points per month with $3,000 monthly spend plus an additional 30,000 Welcome Bonus Points when Cardmembers charge $5,000 in purchases to their Card in the first three months)





monthly spend plus an additional 30,000 Welcome Bonus Points when Cardmembers charge in purchases to their Card in the first three months) American Express Invites™ including Front Of The Line ® Advance Access, Front Of The Line ® Reserved Tickets, Front Of The Line ® E-Updates, Special Offers & Experiences for all Cardmembers and Social Access for all Cardmembers





Advance Access, Front Of The Line Reserved Tickets, Front Of The Line E-Updates, Special Offers & Experiences for all Cardmembers and Social Access for all Cardmembers Comprehensive insurance coverage including Employee Misuse Card Protection, Car Rental Theft & Damage, Purchase Protection and Buyer's Assurance Protection





24/7 Customer Service, Emergency Card Replacement and Fraud Protection Guarantee

More information and full benefits of the American Express Business Edge Card can be found online.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

About American Express Global Commercial Services

Through our Global Commercial Services division, American Express offers powerful backing and support that helps companies of all sizes gain financial savings, control and efficiency. We provide a suite of payment and lending products, solutions for travel and everyday business spending, cross border payments, global currency solutions, and business financing.

To learn more about products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs visit American Express Business Cards.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Alex Ford, American Express Canada, Alex.Ford@aexp.com

Related Links

www.americanexpress.com

