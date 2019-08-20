American Express Expands Digital Offerings with Innovative Lending Service

"American Express has always been committed to offering innovative solutions that meet and exceed our customers' needs," said Joe Ryan, Vice President, Consumer Lending, Insurance & Internal Acquisition, American Express Canada. "When we looked at expanding our lending portfolio, we made sure to create a solution that redefines the customer experience, one that's simple, convenient and digital. No complicated paperwork or visits to a bank branch."

With American Express Personal Loans, eligible customers can take advantage of set monthly payments, a fixed personalized interest rate and an easy digital application process. For added convenience, pre-authorized loan repayments also help customers avoid late payments on their account.

The launch of Personal Loans follows American Express' recent debut of new and improved digital offerings to consumers. This includes the launch of Amex Offers, which brings Cardmembers rewards and perks from the places they like to shop, dine, travel and more. Additionally, the refreshed American Express® App features an all-new 'Membership' hub where Cardmembers can explore nearby Amex airport lounges or book their next trip on American Express Travel Online.

"We're confident our new Personal Loans product will appeal to our customers, especially those looking for quick, simple, digital solutions to their everyday financial needs," said Ryan.

For more information on American Express Personal Loans, please visit www.americanexpress.ca/personal-loans.



------------------------------ 1 Terms apply. Available to Eligible Cardmembers. By invitation only. Not all borrowers will qualify for the highest loan amount or lowest interest rate, which are based on creditworthiness and other factors.

