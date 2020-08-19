American Express Cardmembers who Shop Small this Weekend can Help Support Families in Need

Cardmembers who are enrolled in the Shop Small offer can earn $5 back in statement credits when they spend at least $10 at participating businesses, and from August 21 to August 23, American Express will additionally contribute funds to United Way Greater Toronto to provide 5 meals to families in need, up to a total of 50,000 additional meals.

This Shop Small campaign, the biggest ever in Canada, initially launched in June as an offer to Cardmembers to help support small business revival. By participating in the offer, Cardmembers can earn statement credits back, support small business recovery and - this weekend - help local families affected by the pandemic.

"At its core, the Shop Small program is about backing our communities", says Lisa Kalhans, President and CEO of American Express Canada. "In these trying times, community is more important than ever and by participating in the program this weekend, Cardmembers can take meaningful action to support both the businesses they love and local families in need."

Access to food has emerged as one of the most important and ongoing needs during the pandemic and has reinforced the connection between food security and equity. Contributions from American Express will help provide nourishing meals to local families through United Way's emergency and long-term recovery support.

"In the face of this pandemic, more and more families are struggling with food insecurity. We're seeing too that the issue of hunger is connected to equity and other social determinants of health—such as race, class, health and housing," says Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "While we continue to address urgent issues for the people and families who need us most, it's so important to sustain our region-wide fundraising campaign to address our community's long-term recovery. That's why this generous gift from Amex is so important."

American Express Cardmembers can find participating businesses in their communities in the updated Shop Small Map. To learn more about American Express Canada's United Way partnership and the Shop Small Program visit: www.americanexpress.ca/shopsmall.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About American Express Shop Small

Shop Small is a national movement founded by American Express to ignite passion for small businesses, call attention to the valuable contributions they make to their communities and the economy, and encourage shoppers to support them. Shop Small celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to fitness studios and salons, and everything in between.

About United Way

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive today. Mobilizing the network and other community support, United Way tackles #UNIGNORABLE issues linked to poverty. United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges. unitedwaygt.org

