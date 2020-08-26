American Express Canada unveils redesigned Aeroplan Cards to elevate the travel experience

Designed with the avid traveller and Air Canada passenger in mind, the new American Express Aeroplan Cards offer unique value for the frequent flyer, business traveller or even the occasional vacationer. The Cards are offered in conjunction with Air Canada's transformed Aeroplan program launching November 8th. They deliver rich travel rewards combined with accelerated points on everyday spending like dining and food delivery, enable Cardmembers to reap the benefits of the new program right from the start and allow them to build their points balance quickly for their future travel plans.

"Whether it is a weekend getaway or a dream vacation, travel has become a big part of so many people's lives," says Megan McKee, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products and Partnerships at American Express Canada. "Earning extra points when you use your Card on both Air Canada bookings and on everyday categories like take-out, food delivery, or hotel and car rental makes this suite of Cards the choice for now and for the future."

Existing American Express Aeroplan Cardmembers will learn this week the full extent of the new Card program that takes effect as of November 8th. At that time Aeroplan Platinum and Reserve Cardmembers will also be privy to a special offer as a thank you for their continued Cardmembership to further elevate their first year with the new Card.

The Card also boasts travel and lifestyle related benefits, including Air Canada travel benefits such as an eligible free first checked bag, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority airport services like priority boarding, along with a range of Amex benefits to elevate the airport experience at Toronto Pearson Airport on select Cards, and entertainment access through Front of the Line.

Three new American Express Aeroplan Cards will be available to consumers and small business owners – the American Express Aeroplan Card, American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card, and the American Express Aeroplan Business Reserve Card. American Express will continue to be the only Aeroplan-issuing partner to offer American Express Aeroplan Corporate Cards, made available to larger corporate clients.

Prior to the November 8, 2020 launch, people interested in the new suite of Cards can join a waitlist to hear about the new products and when they will be available as well as receive up to 10,000 additional bonus Aeroplan points once approved. That's in addition to any welcome bonus available at launch.

About the Cards:

The NEW American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card, made from precision-cut and engraved 13 g metal, will offer:

3X the points on eligible Air Canada ® and Air Canada Vacations ® purchases

In addition to the above-mentioned accelerators, for the first year, existing American Express AeroplanPlus Platinum and Reserve Cardmembers will receive an exclusive offer as a thank you for their continued Cardmembership:

1,000 Bonus Aeroplan points for every $1,000 in purchases, up to 10,000 points

2X the points on eligible grocery purchases, up to $5,000

$100 credit towards the annual fee for the Card

Air Canada Travel Benefits: including Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge TM * Access and Air Canada Café access within North America , Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

Air Canada Elite Member Benefits: including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades

Toronto Pearson International Airport Benefits: an elevated airport experience with a range of benefits

Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front of the Line ® , insider access to events through Amex ® Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers*

Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front of the Line , insider access to events through Amex Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers* Insurance Benefits: An array of insurances that can provide coverage on eligible travel or shopping close to home

The NEW American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card, also made from precision-cut and engraved 13 g metal will offer business Cardmembers access to:

3X the points on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases

on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases 2X the points on eligible hotel and car rentals

on eligible hotel and car rentals 1X the points on everything else

Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge Access and Air Canada Café access within North America , Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

Air Canada Elite Member Benefits: including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades

Toronto Pearson International Airport Benefits: an elevated airport experience with a range of benefits

Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front of the Line ® , insider access to events through Amex ® Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers

Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front of the Line , insider access to events through Amex Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers Insurance Benefits: An array of insurance coverages to provide protection on business spending, business travel and employee misuse

The NEW American Express® Aeroplan®* Card, created using 70% reclaimed plastic as part of American Express' commitment to sustainability, will offer:

2X the points on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases

on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases 1.5X the points on eligible dining and food delivery in Canada

on eligible dining and food delivery in 1X the points on everything else

Air Canada Travel Benefits: including Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: presale and reserved tickets through Front of the Line, insider access to events through Amex Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers

presale and reserved tickets through Front of the Line, insider access to events through Amex Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers A suite of travel related insurance coverages: including Flight and Baggage Delay Insurance and Lost or Stolen Baggage Insurance so Cardmembers have more confidence knowing you can be covered on eligible travels abroad

Corporate Cardmembers will also benefit from an enhanced suite of travel benefits including, Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost, Maple Leaf Lounge Guest Passes and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards.

For more information about new American Express Aeroplan Rewards Cards and full terms, visit

www.americanexpress.com/ca/en/credit-cards/aeroplan-cards/.

®: Used by Amex Bank of Canada under license from American Express.

®*, TM*: For trademark ownership details see: americanexpress.ca/aeroplantrademarks

*Eligible cards will vary by offer and are subject to change.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

