American Express Canada Recognized by Forbes as One of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has been named by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity for the third year in a row. The recognition reinforces American Express' continued commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace where every voice is valued, teamwork is rewarded, and different points of view are celebrated.

The list recognizes organizations that are excelling in creating diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces and was compiled in partnership with the research firm Statista, who surveyed approximately 12,000 Canadian workers at companies with at least 500 employees.

"DE&I is one of our three core pillars of our ESG strategy," said Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at Amex Canada. "We see the diversity of people and experiences as fuel for the creativity and innovation that make us better as a team and ultimately help us deliver better results."

At Amex Canada, we continue to create a sense of belonging and community, enabling our colleagues to learn, grow and lead in the following ways:

Colleague Networks (Employee Resource Groups): We have an Amex Canada DE&I Council and 12 highly engaged Colleague Networks that bring together people who share common experiences, backgrounds and interests.

We have an Amex Canada DE&I Council and 12 highly engaged Colleague Networks that bring together people who share common experiences, backgrounds and interests. Career Growth & Development: We offer a range of relevant learning and development opportunities with resources, feedback, and support so colleagues can build meaningful careers that use their talents and strengths to make an impact, including a newly-launched career growth framework which provides clear guidance so colleagues can take ownership of their career.

We offer a range of relevant learning and development opportunities with resources, feedback, and support so colleagues can build meaningful careers that use their talents and strengths to make an impact, including a newly-launched career growth framework which provides clear guidance so colleagues can take ownership of their career. Campus Recruitment Program: Amex Canada continues to form partnerships to recruit new talent, furthering our commitment to enhance diverse representation and creating opportunities where students can learn, lead and grow their skills.

Amex continues to form partnerships to recruit new talent, furthering our commitment to enhance diverse representation and creating opportunities where students can learn, lead and grow their skills. Backing Underrepresented-owned Businesses in Canada : For the second consecutive year, in 2022 we selected 100 underrepresented-owned businesses in cities across Canada to provide access to the mentorship program and each participant received a $10,000 grant, totaling $1 million to help fuel the growth of their business

To learn more about Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy review our recent ESG report here.

This year, American Express has also been recognized as a top employer on Mediacorp Canada's list of Best Diversity Employers, Greater Toronto's Top Employers and Top Employers for Young People.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

