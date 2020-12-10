American Express Canada Named One of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the Third Year in a Row

American Express is recognized for the third time for its flexible benefits and backing colleagues and communities

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is proud to be named one of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the third year in a row for its wide range of training and career development tools and programs.

This year, American Express was also recognized for its smooth transition to work-from-home operations and commitment to mental health and well-being during COVID-19.

"While we may not have fully anticipated the prolonged impact of COVID-19, it has been reassuring to be a part of an organization that has quickly pivoted to ensure the safety of our colleagues," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "Being recognized as a top employer is especially meaningful during this time, as the best way to back our customers is to back our people."

American Express Canada achieved this win by prioritizing the health of its workforce with flexible benefits and resources, including mental health and maternity leave, as well as unlimited tuition subsidies for external courses. These benefits set colleagues up to thrive not only at work, but also in their personal lives.

American Express Canada was also recognized for its swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning 1,700 colleagues to work-from-home in less than 10 days, increasing internal communications, and hosting education and support sessions on topics such as work-life balance, managing work from home, and virtual yoga, which promote well-being and mindfulness during these challenging times.

In addition, American Express has committed further to Inclusion & Diversity, supporting its Colleague Networks and backing several diverse organizations in local communities through the company's colleague volunteer program Serve2Gether, and internal fundraising campaign Give2Gether.

American Express Canada also signed the BlackNorth Initiative Pledge in October of this year, making a public commitment to address and alleviate racism and increase equity for all racialized and underrepresented Canadian communities in the workplace.

"Though 2020 has been defined in part by COVID-19, it has also been profoundly defined by the widespread acknowledgement that Black and other racialized communities in Canada suffer systemic inequalities and injustice," said Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Executive Director of the BlackNorth Initiative. "We are proud that American Express Canada – an organization whose CEO signed our pledge – has been named as one of the GTA's top employers. We know that its efforts to identify and eliminate systemic racism will allow the organization to attract and retain a diverse and talented workforce."

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

About the BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Raven Wilkinson, [email protected]

Related Links

www.americanexpress.com

