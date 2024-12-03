American Express Canada Named One of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the Seventh Year in a Row

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - For the seventh year in a row, American Express Canada has been named one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

The winners are awarded based on eight key criteria, including work atmosphere, financial and family benefits, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

"At Amex Canada, we understand the importance of backing our colleagues every day," said Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to the colleague experience and fostering a culture where everyone feels welcomed and supported during moments that really matter to them."

American Express is committed to providing colleagues with career development opportunities, a flexible and inclusive culture with a strong sense of belonging, and benefits to support their holistic well-being. Some examples include:

A range of learning and development opportunities with resources, feedback, and support so colleagues can create a career journey that's unique and meaningful to them. This includes a career growth model that provides colleagues and leaders with clear and consistent enterprise principles for career growth and development. As part of this, a Job Exchange program in Canada was introduced this year to offer colleagues a unique opportunity to develop their skills and help to grow their career.

was introduced this year to offer colleagues a unique opportunity to develop their skills and help to grow their career. Our Healthy Minds program is designed to back colleagues' and their loved ones' mental well-being with mental health counseling and support, including a global personalized health concierge service for easier access to a high-quality network of licensed counselors and increased access to sessions.

Impactful family support, including resources to help colleagues secure backup in a centre or in-home dependent and elder care. Recently enhanced family benefits, including new non-birthing parental leave top-up, an increase in fertility benefits and expanded adoption and surrogacy coverage.

A variety of programs to promote a culture of inclusion and community at American Express, including 13 Colleague Networks in Canada which bring people together who share common experiences, interests, and backgrounds.

which bring people together who share common experiences, interests, and backgrounds. Through the Campus Recruitment Program, Amex Canada continues to form partnerships to build a future talent pipeline by providing interns an opportunity to learn, lead and grow their skills through hands-on work experience and exposure to senior leadership.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca , one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

