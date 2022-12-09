American Express Canada Named One of the GTA's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the Fifth Year in a Row

The recognition underscores the company's continued investment in the colleague experience.

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has been named one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition underscores the company's efforts to continue making the colleague experience great every day, including fostering a flexible inclusive culture, providing career growth and development opportunities, and supporting colleagues' holistic wellbeing, encompassing their physical, financial, and mental health.

"At Amex Canada, we are focused on creating a purposeful and impactful culture that is based on a foundation of belonging," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "We are proud to provide options for colleagues who wish to maintain flexibility in where they work, and we continuously look for opportunities to enhance our programs, offerings, and tools needed to foster an equitable environment for all colleagues."

American Express is proud to provide colleagues with benefits, programs and resources that help them to thrive both personally and professionally, including:

Amex Flex, the company's new way of working model, which provides flexibility for colleagues while preserving the important benefits of its in-person culture. Amex Flex has three designations – hybrid, onsite, and fully virtual – with hybrid offering the most variety to accommodate business and colleague needs.

Best-in-class benefits and programs to support colleagues through each stage of work and life including an enhanced birth leave policy, gender affirmation coverage and new doctor access tele-health service.

The company's global health program, Healthy Minds, which is designed to back colleagues' and their loved ones' mental well-being by enabling access to industry-leading mental health counseling and support.

A demonstrated commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) and longstanding support for diverse organizations in local communities through the company's philanthropy programs, DE&I Councils and 14 Colleague Networks with global chapters.

American Express proudly continues to reinforce that colleague holistic wellbeing is its top priority, and the best way to back its customers is by backing its colleagues.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Youtube.

ABOUT MEDIACORP CANADA INC.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

