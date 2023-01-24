American Express Canada Named One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

American Express Canada recognized for its best-in-class internship program, career growth and development programs and inclusive recruitment practices.

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is proud to be named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc, an award for employers that demonstrate leadership and success in attracting and retaining young talent.

"We are proud to provide a welcoming and diverse environment for all colleagues at Amex Canada where they can bring their full selves to work, contribute their talents and strengths, while fostering lasting relationships," said Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "We are a better company when each of us feels included and where diverse viewpoints can thrive. We are proud to support the next generation of leaders to build meaningful careers."

American Express Canada is proud to back colleagues with innovative programs and benefits that help them thrive personally and professionally:

Best-in-class internship program. Through the program, Amex Canada enables students to put their education to work on meaningful projects that have a real impact on the success of their teams and the business. Interns receive learning and development opportunities spanning the program, including a comprehensive onboarding experience, peer mentorship, an intern project providing them exposure to senior leadership, and intern-specific training sessions. The goal of this program is to provide full-time opportunities to new graduates by giving post-dated offers to top-performing interns in their final year of study.





Inclusive hiring practices. Amex employs several practices that help the company attract and hire a diverse slate of incoming scholars that is representative of Canada's diverse population. This includes more objective terminology in job descriptions, leveraging skills-based hiring criteria, and reflecting Amex's commitment to DE&I in its recruitment marketing.





Flexibility. In 2022, the company launched Amex Flex, its new way of working model which provides flexibility for colleagues while preserving the important benefits of its in-person culture. Amex Flex has three designations – hybrid, onsite, and fully virtual – with hybrid offering the most variety to accommodate business and colleague needs.





Dedicated Colleague Networks. Amex's Colleague Networks play an important part in the culture of the company, building community, offering support, and fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging. They bring together people who share common experiences, interests, and backgrounds—including disability, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, generations, sexual orientation, and veteran status.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

About Mediacorp Canada Inc. Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca , one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

