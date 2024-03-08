American Express Canada Named One of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the Ninth Year in a Row

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the ninth year in a row. The recognition affirms the Company's continued commitment to cultivating an inclusive workplace where every voice is valued, teamwork is rewarded and different points of view are celebrated.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers is an annual editorial competition that recognizes employers across Canada with exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.

"Our commitment to DE&I is in the American Express Blue Box Values and Leadership Behaviors, which set the standard of leadership for all our colleagues and exemplify how we drive change," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at American Express Canada. "We're proud to once again be recognized by Mediacorp Canada for creating a welcoming, supportive culture where all colleagues feel seen, heard, and that they truly belong."

Amex Canada is not only backing colleagues to create a sense of belonging, the Company is also extending its commitment to DE&I into the community. Since 2021, Amex Canada has supported 250 underrepresented-owned small businesses through its Blueprint: Backing Businesses program which provides access to mentorship and coaching along with a $10,000 grant to help fuel business.

Additional information about American Express can be found here.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Alex Ford, [email protected]