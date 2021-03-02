American Express Canada Named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for Sixth Year in a Row

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is pleased to announce it has been named by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the sixth year in a row. This year, Amex was recognized by Mediacorp for its longstanding Colleague Networks (resource groups) that help to foster an inclusive environment and ensure colleagues feel a sense of belonging.

"It is a true honour to be recognized for our Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) initiatives for the sixth year in a row, as I&D are at the heart of everything we do," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience Group. "This is how we win as a team, how we work together to create a culture where colleagues can be who they are, where they feel supported and valued for their contributions, and where we embrace and celebrate our differences. The best way to back our customers is to back our people."

Over the past year, Amex Canada has introduced additional initiatives to increase its focus on I&D and further integrate it as a strategic imperative for the organization. This includes launching a business-wide self-identification survey to collect diversity data from all colleagues, signing the BlackNorth Initiative Pledge, launching an Inclusion and Diversity Council, and holding mandatory training sessions to educate colleagues on microaggressions, belonging, and how they can play their part in strengthening a culture of inclusion and belonging in the workplace.

Colleague Networks also play a fundamental role in American Express' I&D strategy. There are currently 10 highly engaged Colleague Network Chapters at Amex Canada that bring together people with shared backgrounds and interests to engage with and learn from one another. Organically grown and colleague driven, the Colleague Networks provide various development, leadership, and engagement opportunities while promoting a culture of inclusion.

Additionally, Amex offers several development programs to help colleagues excel in their career. These programs put an emphasis on mentorship and sponsorship opportunities including company-wide panel discussions, self-development workshops, and virtual discussions with senior leaders.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

MEDIACORP CANADA INC.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Raven Wilkinson American Express Canada [email protected]

