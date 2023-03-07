American Express Canada Named One of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for Eighth Year in a Row

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the eighth year in a row. The recognition reinforces our continued commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace for colleagues so they can deliver their best for our customers, the communities we serve and each other.

"DE&I is embedded in our company values and plays a key role in everything we do," says Annette Kingsley, Vice President, Colleague Experience at Amex Canada. "When you join Team Amex, you join a community of colleagues with diverse backgrounds and experiences where you're encouraged to bring your authentic self to work. DE&I is woven into every aspect of the colleague experience and makes us proud to be recognized for our efforts for the eighth year in a row."

Amex Canada has continued to advance its commitment to DE&I over the past year, ensuring accountability to its progress at the highest levels of the organization. We are proud to have the Amex Canada DE&I Council that brings a dedicated and consistent focus across the various business units and colleague groups. Driven by our global DE&I strategy, our local approach continues to see significant progress and impact, notably:

Campus Recruitment Program: Amex Canada continues to form partnerships to recruit new talent, furthering our commitment to enhance diverse representation and creating opportunities where students can learn, lead and grow their skills.

Colleague Networks: There are currently 12 highly engaged Colleague Networks at Amex Canada that bring together people who share common experiences, backgrounds and interests. Colleagues are welcome to join any network whether they are a member of the community or want to learn more and show their support. Currently, two in five colleagues engage in at least one network.

Support for BIPOC entrepreneurs: Now entering its second year, Amex Canada continues to support BIPOC businesses through Blueprint, a mentorship and grant program for business owners across Canada.

Now entering its second year, Amex Canada continues to support BIPOC businesses through Blueprint, a mentorship and grant program for business owners across . Career Growth & Development: We offer a range of relevant learning and development opportunities with resources, feedback, and support so colleagues can build meaningful careers that use their talents and strengths to make an impact. All colleagues can build their skills, develop as a leader, pursue new areas of interest, and gain diverse experiences with access to several programs including Feedback @ Amex and Project Marketplace.

To learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion at American Express, review our recent DE&I report: https://go.amex/deireport2022

American Express has also been recently recognized for being a top employer in the following rankings:

We proudly continue to embrace diversity in everything that we do to ensure we continue to build a culture that values every voice, celebrates differences and reflects the diversity of the communities in which we live and serve.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

