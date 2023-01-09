American Express Canada lands top honours in Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards & Cash Back Credit Cards rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has won five of eight categories in Reward Canada's fifteenth annual Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards ranking in Canada. The company has also taken 1st place in Rewards Canada's seventh annual Top Cash Back Credit Cards ranking.

"We're thrilled for our Cards to once again be recognized by Rewards Canada as best-in-class across the majority of categories", said Joe Ryan, VP, Proprietary Products and Rewards, American Express Canada. "We're committed to providing Cardmembers an outstanding suite of products which offer excellent travel rewards and competitive cash back, alongside exceptional benefits and customer service, and this win solidifies it."

For the sixth year in a row, the American Express Cobalt Card takes 1st place for Top Overall Travel Rewards Card, due to its value and flexibility to a wide range of Canadian travellers. The SimplyCash Preferred Card from American Express, also takes 1st place for Top Cash Back Credit Card, having undergone a recent refresh in 2022 which included enhanced value propositions which support Cardmembers' everyday spending and offering cash back accelerators in key spend categories of gas and grocery. Also of note, the American Express Business Edge Card ranked 1st place in a new category this year, Top Small Business Travel Rewards Card.

American Express Canada continues to make improvements to the flexibility and value of rewards, staying competitive in offerings to its Cardmembers. Through the Membership Rewards® program, Cardmembers can use a variety of redemption options including Use Points for Purchases to redeem points for travel and other eligible purchases charged to their Card, Fixed Points Travel Program which enables Cardmembers flexibility to book flights using their points at the same fixed points amount every day of the year which covers up to a maximum base ticket, with no blackout dates, and the ability to redeem and discover dozens of top-brand gift cards and merchandise.

The following American Express Cards were ranked as the 1st place Card in their category:

Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Top No Free Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Green Card

American Express Green Card Top Hybrid Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Top Ultra Premium Credit Card: The Platinum Card from American Express

The Platinum Card from American Express Top Small Business Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Business Edge Card

American Express Business Edge Card Top Cash Back Credit Card: SimplyCash Preferred Card from American Express

American Express Canada also boasts an extensive list of additional award placings across multiple reward categories:

2 nd place Top Hybrid Credit Card: American Express Gold Rewards Card

American Express Gold Rewards Card 2 nd place Top Small Business Credit Card: Business Platinum Card from American Express

Business Platinum Card from American Express 3 rd place Top Overall Travel Rewards Card: American Express Gold Rewards Card

American Express Gold Rewards Card 3 rd place Top Airline Credit Card: American Express Aeroplan Card

American Express Aeroplan Card 3 rd place Top Ultra Premium Credit Card: American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card

American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card 5 th place Top Overall Travel Rewards Card: Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card

Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card 5 th place Top Hybrid Credit Card: The Platinum Card from American Express

The Platinum Card from American Express 5th place Top Small Business Credit Card: American Express Aeroplan Business Reserve Card

For more information on the Rewards Canada Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards rankings for 2023, please visit: www.rewardscanada.ca/TopTravelCreditCard/ and https://www.rewardscanada.ca/topcashback/

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Youtube .

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Becky Brescacin, American Express Canada, [email protected]