American Express Canada Enhances Platinum Card Portfolio with New Travel and Everyday Benefits

New suite of benefits injects additional value in the Platinum Card® and the Business Platinum Card® from American Express in areas Cardmembers value most

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is excited to announce a refreshed Platinum Card portfolio, with expanded travel and everyday benefits designed to meet our Cardmembers' lifestyle and business needs. On top of the already rich features available, newly introduced benefits will add more than $400 in additional annual value to The Platinum Card®, and up to $820 in additional annual value to the Business Platinum Card® from American Express.

Recent Amex Trendex* data shows Canadians are passionate about credit card products which earn travel rewards with over three-quarters (76%) keeping track of how many points they accumulate. The report also uncovered nearly half (44%) of Canadian adults consider the start of their travel journey the moment they leave their home and nearly three-quarters (74%) of Canadians report dining out more often or about the same compared to last year.

"For nearly 40 years Platinum has set the bar for premium card products and today we raise that standard with expanded travel and everyday benefits for both business and personal use," said Jennifer Walton, Vice President, Proprietary Products and Lending at American Express. "These latest enhancements are part of our strategy to respond to Cardmember needs and continue to inject value in the areas we know they value most."

The Platinum Card® from American Express will offer:

Dining is a priority interest area for Cardmembers, so we've partnered with Canada's 100 Best to offer a new benefit: $200 Annual Dining Credit for use at a curated list of the best restaurants across the country. Visit go.amex/diningcreditrestaurants for a list of eligible restaurants.

100 Best to offer a new benefit: With Member extras Cardmembers can also take advantage of $200 or more in additional value by earning statement credits for qualifying purchases with participating brands like Instacart, lululemon, Somm ™ and Holt Renfrew, among others.

Cardmembers can also take advantage of with participating brands like Instacart, lululemon, Somm and Holt Renfrew, among others. Added benefits build on the existing value offered on the Card already, including unlimited access to over 1,300 airport lounges across 150 countries through Global Lounge Collection , a $200 Annual Travel Credit, $100 Nexus Credit every four (4) years for application or renewal fees, Elite Tier Status with Marriott and Hilton and more.

, a every four (4) years for application or renewal fees, and more. Earn rates remain the same with the exception of the Dining accelerator which will change from 3x to 2x as of today for new Cardmembers and October 26, 2023 , for existing Cardmembers.

, for existing Cardmembers. With everything it has to offer, the annual fee will increase from $699 to $799 .

For the Business Platinum Card® from American Express:

Addressing the pent-up demand for business travel we have added new benefits that make it more convenient for Cardmembers, including: $200 Annual Travel Credit for use on air, hotel, car rental or vacation bundles booked through American Express Travel. $100 Nexus Credit every four (4) years for application or renewal fees.

Our Cardmembers are on the go and rely on their technology devices more than ever, and will receive added benefits to support them: $120 Statement Credit for Wireless Services each year (Spend $10 , get $10 up to 12 times in a 12-month period) Mobile Device Insurance covers Cardmembers up to $1,500 per insured person for theft, loss, or accidental damage.

With Member extras Cardmembers can also take advantage of up to $500 in annual statement credits on qualifying purchases with brands like Dell and Indeed, among others.

Cardmembers can also take advantage of with brands like Dell and Indeed, among others. All existing Card benefits will remain the same, including unlimited access to over 1,300 airport lounges across 150 countries through Global Lounge Collection, Elite Tier Status with Marriott and Hilton.

The earn rate of 1.25x points per $1 , no limits or caps, remains. And we continue to offer business sized spending power and flexible payment terms.

, no limits or caps, remains. And we continue to offer business sized spending power and flexible payment terms. With everything it has to offer, the annual fee will increase from $499 to $799 .

To learn more and about The Platinum Card®, visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/ca/en/charge-cards/the-platinum-card/

To learn more about the Business Platinum Card® from American Express, visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/ca/en/charge-cards/small-business-platinum-card/?linknav=ca-en-amex-cardshop-details-browse-businessPlatinumCard

