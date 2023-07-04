American Express Canada doubles down on Membership Rewards and winds down its AIR MILES co-brand partnership

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is doubling down on its Membership Rewards program and ending its partnership with AIR MILES®*. American Express will be focusing on its award-winning Membership Rewards program and a select group of strategic partners going forward.

American Express Canada has thoroughly evaluated the needs of Cardmembers impacted by this change, with a commitment to unlocking the most rewards value while also providing enhanced service and lifestyle experiences. Based on this assessment, these Cardmembers will seamlessly transition to an American Express product which earns Membership Rewards by September 30, 2023 with specific transition dates for individual Cardmembers being communicated to them in an early July notification from American Express. This communication will outline the exceptional value their new product provides, including ways to maximize their earning potential and flexible redemption options such as flights, hotels or offsetting their eligible purchases with statement credits.

"American Express Canada has and always will be committed to providing the best products and services to our Cardmembers. In this case it means transitioning these Cardmembers to our American Express products which feature Membership Rewards, the most flexible loyalty program in Canada as determined by Rewards Canada," said Brett Mooney, President and CEO, Amex Bank of Canada. "With this change, our Cardmembers can spend confidently knowing they will be rewarded through the award-winning Membership Rewards program and continue to be backed by all the trust, service and security that American Express provides."

Ranked Best Travel Rewards Point Currencies for Canadians by Rewards Canada in 2023, Rewards Canada deems Membership Rewards the most valuable and flexible points program in Canada, with a variety of redemption options not tied to select merchants. Cardmembers can earn almost everywhere they spend on their Card with accelerators on industries that matter to them, like 5x Eats & Drinks on the American Express Cobalt Card. Points can be redeemed easily for statement credits on eligible purchases, travel, merchandise, or gift cards.

On top of the Membership Reward program, American Express delivers on a broader range of benefits including travel credits, lounge access, travel insurance, Amex Offers, Front Of The Line and payment flexibility.

Canadians have the opportunity to access rewards flexibility and value with the American Express Canada Membership Rewards program. To learn more and discover our award-winning program and products, please visit https://www.americanexpress.com/ca/en/benefits/membership-benefits/?inav=ca_menu_rewards_mr_benefits

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

®*,™*: Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by AIR MILES Loyalty Inc. and Amex Bank of Canada.

SOURCE Amex Canada Inc.

For further information: Becky Brescacin, [email protected]