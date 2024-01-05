American Express Canada Celebrates Outstanding Results in Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards & Cash Back Credit Cards Rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has again won five of eight categories in Rewards Canada's sixteenth annual Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards ranking in Canada. The company has also again taken 1st place in Rewards Canada's eighth annual Top Cash Back Credit Cards ranking.

"Rewards Canada is the foremost authority on credit cards in Canada and we take great pride in having our products recognized so prominently within these rankings," said Jennifer Walton, Vice President of Proprietary Products and Lending, American Express Canada. "American Express Canada is eagerly committed to providing Cardmembers an exceptional suite of products which offer outstanding travel rewards and competitive cash back, alongside best in class benefits and customer service, and we continuously evolve our products to deliver on this commitment."

For the seventh year in a row, the American Express Cobalt Card takes 1st place for Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card, due to its value and flexibility. The Platinum Card moved up a spot to 4th place in the Top Hybrid Credit Card category, having undergone a recent refresh in late 2023 which saw expanded everyday benefits designed to meet Cardmember needs, including newly introduced benefits adding more than $400 in additional annual value. It retains 1st place for Top Ultra Premium Credit Card. Also of note, The SimplyCash Card from American Express took 2nd place in the newly introduced Top No Fee Cash Back Credit Card category.

American Express' commitment to staying competitive in its offerings to Cardmembers is made evident by its Membership Rewards program, named the Best Travel Rewards Points Currency for Canadians by Rewards Canada and offering the most valuable and flexible points program in the country. Cardmembers can redeem points the way they want — for statement credits; for flights, hotels, or car rentals with American Express Travel; for flights at AirCanada.com; to shop at Amazon.ca or with PayPal; or for merchandise and gift cards, among many other options.

The following American Express Cards were ranked as the 1st place Card in their category:

Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Top Hybrid Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card Top No Fee Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Green Card

American Express Green Card Top Ultra Premium Credit Card: The Platinum Card

The Platinum Card Top Small Business Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Business Edge Card

American Express Business Edge Card Top Cash Back Credit Card: SimplyCash Preferred Card from American Express

American Express Canada also boasts an extensive list of additional award placings across multiple reward categories:

2 nd place Top Hybrid Credit Card: American Express Gold Rewards Card

American Express Gold Rewards Card 2 nd place Top Cash Back Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

American Express Cobalt Card 2 nd place Top No Fee Cash Back Credit Card: SimplyCash Card from American Express

SimplyCash Card from American Express 2 nd place Top Small Business Credit Card: Business Platinum Card from American Express

Business Platinum Card from American Express 3 rd place Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card: American Express Gold Rewards Card

American Express Gold Rewards Card 3 rd place Top Airline Credit Card: American Express Aeroplan Card

American Express Aeroplan Card 3 rd place Top Ultra Premium Credit Card: American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card

American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card 4 th place Top Hybrid Credit Card: The Platinum Card

The Platinum Card 5 th place Top Small Business Credit Card: American Express Aeroplan Business Reserve Card

American Express Aeroplan Business Reserve Card Honourable Mention Niche Travel Rewards Credit Card and Best Hotel Credit Card in Canada: Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card

For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards rankings for 2024, please visit: www.rewardscanada.ca/TopTravelCreditCard/

For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Cash Back Credit Cards rankings for 2024, please visit: https://www.rewardscanada.ca/topcashback/

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For further information: Becky Brescacin, [email protected]