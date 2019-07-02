American Express Canada and Mirvish Productions Unveil New Multi-Year Deal

Cardmembers can enjoy exclusive benefits when enjoying live theatre in Toronto and access tickets to top musical hits

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, American Express Canada proudly announces its renewed multi-year deal with Canada's largest commercial theatre production company, Mirvish Productions. As having a long-standing relationship, American Express and Mirvish are known for bringing the best in live theatre to Cardmembers in Toronto. Access to tickets for this year's blockbuster 2019/2020 season is among the first offering of advanced sales of subscription packages.

"Our relationship with Mirvish is a natural fit for us and we're excited to give our Cardmembers continued access to the best in live theater in the city," said David Barnes, Vice President, Communications, Advertising and Sponsorships, American Express Canada.

"We first collaborated with American Express in 1992, just as we were building the Princess of Wales Theatre to house the Canadian premiere of Miss Saigon," said David Mirvish, President, Mirvish Productions. "From the very beginning, we were impressed with American Express' commitment to live entertainment, and the care they took to make sure their Cardmembers had exclusive access to the top theatres in the country. We now present an average of 25 different shows each year in five venues and our goal is to provide an eclectic and diverse mix of the very best of world theatre to Toronto. We are lucky to have a partner as committed to this principle as American Express."

Under this deal, American Express Cardmembers will have access to unique experiences through American Express Invites® and Front Of The Line®, including presales and reserved ticket allotments. They'll also have access to special packages to some of Canada's best stage productions, such as Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Disney's The Lion King and more.

American Express will also have advertising presence within multiple Mirvish venues. The agreement was negotiated by Brands Amplified Inc., the exclusive sponsorship sales agency of Mirvish Productions, and will provide new and existing benefits for American Express Cardmembers, including:

New priority line and priority bar areas within the Royal Alexandra, Ed Mirvish and Princess of Wales Theatres





and Princess of Wales Theatres Exclusive presale access to show tickets and season subscriptions to all Mirvish productions





Access to a reserved allotment of preferred seats at all Mirvish shows





Access to special experience packages

To learn more about the Cardmember benefits, visit https://www.Mirvish.com/amex.

About American Express in Canada

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Mirvish Production

Since 1963 when Ed Mirvish bought and saved from demolition the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre on King Street West and single-handed launched what is now Toronto's thriving Entertainment District, the Mirvish family has been a major force in theatre in Canada. Since then, the company has brought to its stages the finest performers from around the world in top productions. Now run by David Mirvish, Ed's son, the company has five stages in Toronto on which it presents 25 different shows that are seen by two million people annually. From Hair in 1970, to A Chorus line in 1976, to Les Misérables in 1989, to Miss Saigon in 1993, to The Lion King and Mamma Mia! in 2000, to Come From Away in 2018, and now Dear Evan Hansen in 2019 — to name but a few of the thousands of shows that the company has produced — Mirvish Productions is synonymous with blockbuster theatre.

