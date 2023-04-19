American Express Canada and Intuit Team Up to Provide Simplified Data Sharing for Canadian Cardmembers

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - American Express Canada (Amex Canada) is pleased to announce its agreement with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, to offer Canadian Cardmembers the ability to seamlessly share financial data using industry-leading secure protocols. This digital solution, available on a suite of Intuit products including QuickBooks and Credit Karma, will help shared customers manage accounting and expenses more efficiently by reducing manual effort and saving time.

To improve the overall customer experience, the solution eliminates the need to manually navigate between online accounts and Intuit software, enabling Cardmembers to transfer financial data automatically using secure protocols from personal and business Cards to eligible Intuit products, after obtaining consent through a connected experience.

"Our Cardmembers are looking for ways to streamline processes and save time and effort when managing their personal and business expenses, says Paul Roman, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Services at American Express Canada. "At Amex, we're focused on offering new ways to improve the Cardmember experience and we're excited to offer this automation in collaboration with Intuit."

The scalable digital technology will also create a foundation to bring new opportunities for Amex Canada to digitally enhance the Cardmember experience in the future.

"As part of our mission to power prosperity around the world, we focus on delivering three customer benefits through our global, AI-driven technology platform: more money, less work, and complete confidence," says Rajneesh Gupta, Global Head of Partnerships at Intuit. "Our partnership with Amex Canada to create seamless experiences for shared customers through a secure technology infrastructure is a reflection of that commitment."

